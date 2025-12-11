Tioga Chamber cuts a ribbon at The Daffodil & Daisy Boutique

By Wendy Post —

Although “The Daffodil & Daisy Boutique” officially opened in time for Holiday Showcase in downtown Owego on Nov. 15, the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce officiated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 3, at the 177 Front St. boutique.

“The Daffodil & Daisy is officially open on Front Street, and we can’t wait for you to see it,” said Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Sabrina Henriques upon announcing the ceremony.

The storefront, formerly occupied for over 50 years, was transformed by co-owners Lindsey Ruspantini and Kimberly Radd into a warm, welcoming space.

In a story about the boutique that was published by The Owego Pennysaver in November, the co-owners described their new venture as being born from the hearts of two friends who share a love for fashion, friendship, and the little luxuries that brighten everyday life.

The new boutique offers size-inclusive fashion, cozy luxuries, and beautifully curated gifts.

The boutique is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can find the previously published story online at www.owegopennysaver.com/PS/2025/11/23/the-daffodil-a-blooming-business-opens-in-owego/. You can also find The Daffodil & Daisy on Facebook to learn more.