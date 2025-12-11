Community rallies in support of Jared Martin

By Wendy Post —

The Tioga County community joined together on Dec. 1 to support Jared Martin, a Newark Valley firefighter left in critical condition following a work-related injury. The benefit dinner took place at the Moose Lodge in Owego.

In November, Jared was airlifted to a hospital in Rochester, N.Y., after he fell out of a bucket truck. The accident left him in critical condition, and according to the Newark Valley Fire Department, Jared has a long road to recovery ahead of him.

The Tioga County community is rallying to support its neighbor, who is a volunteer firefighter and a driver for the emergency service squad in Maine, N.Y.

Giving in nature, this past year, Jared joined other firefighters in providing mutual aid to those battling the Jennings Creek Fire in New York and New Jersey.

The benefit on Monday welcomed area residents who came out to support their neighbor, and other fundraising efforts are taking place around the community as Jared continues to recover. All the proceeds from Monday’s benefit were given directly to Jared’s family.

A GoFundMe has also been set up for the family at https://gofund.me/63acb5fcf. Updates can be found there as well.