Candor man stabbed during domestic altercation

TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. — On April 2, 2026, at approximately 11:53 a.m., the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stabbing that had just occurred at a residence at 61 Lathrop Rd. in the Town of Candor.

According to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, the initial investigation determined that 37-year-old John Adrat Jr., a resident at that location had been stabbed in the abdomen by his 54-year-old stepbrother John D. Penalvert during a domestic incident. Penalvert allegedly fled the residence on foot and entered the surrounding wooded area.

Adrat Jr. was initially transported in a personal vehicle to the Lourdes walk-in care facility at 500 Fifth Ave. in Owego, where staff rendered immediate care on scene. He was eventually transported by Campville EMS to Wilson Hospital in Johnson City, New York, in serious but stable condition.

Tioga County Sheriff’s Office investigators, deputies, and members of the New York State Police immediately began searching for Penalvert. The Tioga County Drone Unit was deployed and performed an aerial search. A New York State Police canine performed a track of the suspect.

Sheriff’s deputies located Penalvert approximately two and a half miles from the residence and took him into custody without incident. Investigators executed a search warrant at the residence and on Penalvert’s person.

John D. Penalvert, of 61 Lathrop Rd., Candor was arrested for Assault 1st degree (Class B felony), criminal possession of a Weapon 3rd degree (Class D felony), and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child (Class A misdemeanors) because the incident allegedly took place in the presence of three young children. He was arraigned in Tioga County CAP Court and remanded to the Tioga County Jail with no bail.

The Sheriff’s Office received assistance from New York State Police uniformed troopers, the canine unit, and Campville EMS.