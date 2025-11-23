The Daffodil & Daisy; A ‘blooming’ business opens in Owego

The Daffodil & Daisy; A ‘blooming’ business opens in OwegoCo-owners Lindsey Ruspantini and Kimberly Radd are all smiles for their opening during Holiday Showcase, held last weekend in downtown Owego. They have already jumped right in and are participating in the 2025 Holiday Window Decorating Contest, which began during Holiday Showcase and will run through Lights on the River, taking place on Friday evening, Dec. 5, in the Historic Downtown District of Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)

By Wendy Post —

On Saturday, Nov. 15, The Daffodil & Daisy, one of Front Street Owego’s newest businesses, opened the doors of its boutique. Co-owners Lindsey Ruspantini and Kimberly Radd describe their venture as being born from the hearts of two friends who share a love for fashion, friendship, and the little luxuries that brighten everyday life. 

“For years, we’ve dreamed of creating a space where fashion feels beautiful, accessible, and welcoming to everyone,” they shared on their social media page. “After searching for just the right spot, that dream has finally found its home in the heart of historic downtown Owego.”

Pictured is the inside of the boutique prior to its transformation at 177 Front St. in Owego. According to the owners, they started from scratch! Photo provided.

The owners literally transformed the space that once housed the Ahwaga Barbershop, a business that has relocated to 289 Front St., leaving a vacant space where a new business will now grow.

Describing the business, the owners stated, “More than a boutique, we hope to be a place where neighbors become friends, style feels effortless, and community is always at the center.”

They have already become involved, offering specials during Holiday Showcase, and participating in the window decorating contest downtown with their theme, “A ‘Bow’tique Christmas.”

Santa Baby! At the newly opened boutique located at 177 Front St. in Owego, The Daffodil & Daisy. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Inside the shop, patrons will find affordable clothing and styles, and unique gifts. Their clothing caters to all sizes and styles, while keeping things affordable for shoppers.

Be sure to check them out! The boutique is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The official grand opening is set for Dec. 3, at 11 a.m. at 177 Front St. in Owego.

Holiday Showcase was a busy day for Owego’s new business, The Daffodil & Daisy Boutique on Front Street in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Be sure to follow them on Facebook for more information and to view some of their specials.

