The Daffodil & Daisy; A ‘blooming’ business opens in Owego

By Wendy Post —

On Saturday, Nov. 15, The Daffodil & Daisy, one of Front Street Owego’s newest businesses, opened the doors of its boutique. Co-owners Lindsey Ruspantini and Kimberly Radd describe their venture as being born from the hearts of two friends who share a love for fashion, friendship, and the little luxuries that brighten everyday life.

“For years, we’ve dreamed of creating a space where fashion feels beautiful, accessible, and welcoming to everyone,” they shared on their social media page. “After searching for just the right spot, that dream has finally found its home in the heart of historic downtown Owego.”

The owners literally transformed the space that once housed the Ahwaga Barbershop, a business that has relocated to 289 Front St., leaving a vacant space where a new business will now grow.

Describing the business, the owners stated, “More than a boutique, we hope to be a place where neighbors become friends, style feels effortless, and community is always at the center.”

They have already become involved, offering specials during Holiday Showcase, and participating in the window decorating contest downtown with their theme, “A ‘Bow’tique Christmas.”

Inside the shop, patrons will find affordable clothing and styles, and unique gifts. Their clothing caters to all sizes and styles, while keeping things affordable for shoppers.

Be sure to check them out! The boutique is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The official grand opening is set for Dec. 3, at 11 a.m. at 177 Front St. in Owego.

Be sure to follow them on Facebook for more information and to view some of their specials.