Tioga County Property Transactions

On April 1, 2026, property located at State Route 38, Town of Richford, from George Hoffmier to Noble Walter for $6,500.

On April 1, 2026, property located at Foster Valley Road, Town of Owego, from Leona Deming to David, Mary Jo, and Michael Deming for $58,000.

On April 1, 2026, property located at 661 Straits Corners Rd., Town of Candor, from Joseph and Heather Cornwell to Jillanne Parillo for $305,000.

On April 1, 2026, property located at 189 Fred Catlin Rd., Tioga, from Kayla Pond to Tyler and Aislinn Eaton for $245,000.

On April 3, 2026, property located at 4 Highland Dr., Town of Owego, from Jacob and Whitney Gallagher, to Anthony O’Malley and Leah Best for $320,000.

On April 3, 2026, property located at 1 Back West Creek Rd., Town of Candor, from Peggy Vanvorce to Roberts Rentals and Real Estate Inc. for $15,000.

On April 3, 2026, property located on Tuttle Road, Town of Nichols, from Irene and Donald Harding Jr. to Landpenguin Inc. for $21,000.

On April 3, 2026, property located at 135-147 Main St., Village of Owego, from Marion and Barbara Bouton to Tioga County for $1,875,000.