Gail’s Tails

Ralph is one of the cats from the Halstead Development. He is neutered and has had all of his shots. He’s negative for disease.

He’s super friendly. He’s about one year old and one of the last from his litter. He is now looking for a home.

Raffles are ongoing at euPawria, and donation boxes can be found at Scott Smith and Son in Owego. Cans and bottles can be taken to the redemption center.

If you would like to meet me or learn more about how to donate to help us, call Gail at (607) 689-3033.