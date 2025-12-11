Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Nov. 24, 2025 through Nov. 30, 2025 there were 128 calls for service, nine traffic tickets issued, and the department responded to three motor vehicle accidents. There was one Mental Health Hold reported.

The department also reported the following arrests:

Billyjoe P. Blackman, 48, Binghamton, N.Y., was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (Misdemeanor), Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Blood Alcohol Level above 0.08% (Misdemeanor), and Insufficient Turn Signal (Violation), following a traffic stop on Main Street. Additionally,, Blackman had a Federal Arrest Warrant issued by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement; however, ICE did not wish to hold him, and he was released from custody and issued appearance tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Steven C. Ketz, 38, Endicott, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree (misdemeanor) following a traffic stop on North Avenue. Ketz was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Michael D. Space, 38, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (misdemeanor), and Unauthorized Flashing Brake Lights (violation) following a traffic stop on Front Street. Space was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.