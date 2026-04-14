Readers’ Column for the week of April 12, 2026

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2434, extension 2, 24 hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any messages. Please limit your comments to 100 words or fewer.

The Land Bank purchased the Tioga Trails building at Main and Lake Streets for $400,000, a worthwhile use of state grant funds. I hope they rehabilitate it like the project at 81 North Ave. That building was a zombie; $905,000 was put into the building and its rehabilitation. That investment will never be recovered, but that was never the point. Grant money funds these projects, not local tax dollars, to eliminate blight and stabilize the community. It shouldn’t end there. Once restored, these properties should be sold at auction, returning them to private ownership and onto the tax rolls.

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It sounds to me like the person who received an online suspicious billing claiming to be from the Village of Owego has a hacking issue on their end. Scammers are getting better at appearing to be from legitimate people, businesses, government agencies, etc. I have had caller ID list the caller as being myself. Emails about my “cloud” account (I don’t have one). Other emails with legitimate-looking logos from companies I do business with. If anything at all seems “off,” don’t respond! Phone the concern and verify! Or at least email using the address you know is 100% genuine.

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I see people have been commenting about places that remain empty in Owego. Although, believe me, we are doing much better than many similar communities in New York state. Does anyone know who promotes these empty places? Property owner? Chamber of Commerce? Any small business or state entities? We could sure use: furniture, shoes, an old-time cafeteria, Amish market, hobby/crafts, a replacement for Susquehanna Screen Printers in town. We need household goods – sheets, towels, curtains, tablecloths, throws/ blankets, cookware, dishes, etc – the possibilities seem endless if there was some outreach.

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What? Of course those monuments will block the pit! Plus, we have the Courthouse and the Strawberry. What’s new?

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To the person looking to get his carburetor replaced for his snowblower: Owego Agway does that; Cazenovia Equipment in Vestal; Dave’s Small Engine Repair are all services that I found on the internet. Repairing them can cost from $500 to $1,500. Also, I just had T&B Electric here do work for me. They are a wonderful company to work with. They’re very efficient, they come on time, they call, polite, and I would highly recommend them for any electrical needs.

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Free John Deere 826 Snowblower; needs work. Call (607) 223-3024.

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I was just wondering what the Village of Spencer is planning to do with the home that has floodlights pointed toward the road that blind people as they drive. There have been numerous complaints made to the Village, but nothing seems to be getting done.

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Hey everybody! Have I got a deal for you, and it’s free! Just read God 360, give your life to Christ, and you will be a new person in him. Thank you.

National Political Viewpoints

Why is the far right so upset about the No Kings rallies? What part of free speech and freedom of assembly do they not understand? These protests were very peaceful. And if anyone is confused or upset by them, please read the history (factual record) of what happened in Germany in the years leading up to WW2. The similarities to what is happening right now in America under Donald Trump are extremely frightening. We cannot sit idly by, wringing our hands. Peaceful protest is a right, not a privilege.

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Shame on you, Nick Langworthy, for allowing Trump to destroy us! What is Langworthy looking the other way on? Trump starting a war! Gutting our CISA Cyber-Security Dept. (suspiciously one week before the war and allowing a recent Chinese hack)! Removing leadership of the NSA, Defense Intelligence Agency, U.S. Cyber Command, Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, military lawyers, top Coast Guard official! Disbanding the Foreign Influence Task Force! Ever feel like a sitting duck? Better get ready for disease warfare too, as Trump cuts the CDC’s Rabies/ Pox testing to one person by July! Also messing with voting! Sending ICE! You louse, Langworthy!

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Our President is rambling in his pronouncements like a loose cannon. We know that a loose cannon crashing around on the deck of the ship will eventually sink our ship.

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Did you see Trump’s foul-mouthed, disrespectful tweet on Easter Sunday, of all days? He again threatened war crimes on Iran in yet another vile way. Did Fox News show it? If you missed it, search online.

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Do you really have no clue why “they” hate us? In the name of your children, you, and me, Trump and his Administration have bombed Iranians, including little girls just starting school, South American fishermen, Nigerians, Somalians, Syrians, Yemenis, Iraqis, and Venezuelans – just since 2025. Trump and Langworthy, with the other Republican representatives and senators who abdicated their checks and balances on Trump, have endangered us into the future. Trump’s recent, huge war money request indicates he’s not backing down, which means a Forever War, that he (“we”) started! Speak up now and vote them out in November.

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While I have mixed feelings about the need to attack Iran, I’m not surprised that many of our strongest and longest duration allies are not jumping at the chance to help us reopen the Straight of Hormuz. Mr Trump has repeatedly dismissed them and personally insulted many of their leaders. In addition, they were not consulted or allowed any input whatsoever on something that has so drastically affected all of their economies and citizens. Plus he said we might bomb “just for fun?” How despicable.

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The only way the Democrats can stay in power is illegals are voting for them. They don’t have the support of their fellow party members to stay in POWER ON THERE OWN MERIT. This just shows you how crooked they are. They will do anything underhanded to get the upper hand. Another thing I also can’t figure out how you can be a multi millionaire on the salary they recieve. They are lucky not to be in debt, with the travel, parties, etc. If anyone can come up with an answer, let me know so I can get on this bandwagon.

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If my neighbors cow breaks through my fence and then gives birth on my property it is still not my cow and not my calf! — Mama Gump

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Illegals help democrats win elections. Many people dont realize illegals counted in the census also give democrats extra house seats. So the entire democrat power structure depends on illegals and fraud. Thats why they hate ICE so much. — Studebaker Hawk

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Happy Easter! Ten years ago today, Donald Trump said he would pay off the national debt in the span of just eight years. That did not happen. Instead, the gross national debt has doubled since that day – from about $19 trillion to over $39 trillion. Much of that additional borrowing has taken place during Trump’s five-plus years in the White House.

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I see Tioga County is having a rabies clinic on April 23; you should invite the president to it because, in my Tioga County slang, HE AIN’T RIGHT!

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I understand the “No Kings” protest. Trump is overeating at a buffet, putting everything on his plate just because he can. He said no new wars, but here we are. But then again, Nixon said he was not a crook, Bush said no new taxes, Clinton said he did not sleep with that woman, Obama said he was born in the United States, and Biden claims he was a veteran. All are false, no matter what party. No wonder why voting is down, just saying.

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I was saddened to learn that Roger Huang has been deported to China. Their sanctimonious response? “Well, maybe he shouldn’t have broken the law.” That’s fair, but I say the same thing about the January 6 insurrectionists. Immigration law violations are civil infractions, not crimes. The J6 rioters were convicted of actual crimes, many of which were violent and many of which were felonies. Yet, they were all pardoned. Many of those people have gone on to commit more felonies. Meanwhile, Roger merely ran a business and paid taxes. Trump and his ilk are hypocrites.

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Well, folks, that’s a wrap! The United States of America had a pretty good run of almost 250 years. All it took to destroy it was 31.97% of eligible voters casting votes for a very stable genius!

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This fantasy ideal world some think is coming eventually, after it all settles, is just the fantasy of how great it would all be if everyone just agreed with ME!

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The president has no clothes.

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In this country, we just spent $93 billion of our taxpayer money on a joyride around the moon. What in the heck is wrong with this country? That money could have been used on some of the health insurance that we can’t afford, or some of the food stamps that we can’t afford. What about health care? This guy in office needs to go!

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Trump’s Easter message was truly disgusting, filled with profanity, and on the holiest day of the year. Something we would not even let our children hear. But even more disgusting, or as disgusting as an Easter Egg Roll, a grandpa talking about Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, war, auto pen. If all the truth would ever come out from the Trump, Epstein files, parents would not want their children near him, especially the girls. Please take him away! But all the Republicans just sit on their hands and nod.

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Marjorie Taylor Greene is spot on. Trump has gone insane!

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To Mr. Outman, who wrote that incredibly naive article about the No King’s March. No Kings March has people in it from all walks of life. We are not funded by the Communist Party. If anything, we are anti-fascist. Anti-fascist, Antifa means anti-fascist, aren’t you against fascism? That’s what we have in this country right now. So, Mr. Outman, turn off FOX News. We are not paid by the Communist Party. We are mothers, fathers, grandmothers, grandfathers, who do not want what’s happening in this country for our children.

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I am listening to Donald Trump’s Address to the Nation right now. I don’t believe a word he’s saying!