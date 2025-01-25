Tioga County Employees Organize ‘Paws for Love: Unleash Your Heart for Stray Haven’ Donation Drive for Valentine’s Day

Tioga County employees in the Ronald E. Dougherty Office Building at 56 Main St. in Owego, N.Y. are showing their love for animals in need by organizing a donation drive to benefit Stray Haven, a local animal shelter dedicated to rescuing and caring for stray and abandoned animals. The drive, titled “Paws for Love: Unleash Your Heart for Stray Haven,” will run from Jan. 21 through Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

During this period, employees will be collecting much-needed supplies such as pet food, bedding, toys, and cleaning products for the shelter.

Community members are also welcome to contribute items for the “Paws for Love” donation drive by dropping off items on the 1st floor of the Ronald E. Dougherty Office Building at 56 Main St., near the Legislative Office.

To learn more about Stray Haven, visit at www.strayhavenspca.org.