Tioga Chamber Shines Light on Nonprofit Sector with Tioga County Boys and Girls Club

[By Wendy Post]

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce recently announced the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club as its May Spotlight on Nonprofits feature. An event to highlight the club took place on April 22 at their complex at 201 Erie St. in Owego.

According to Sabrina Henriques, President and CEO of the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, the Spotlight on Nonprofits series highlights the invaluable organizations that serve the community, creating opportunities for Chamber members and residents to learn more about the missions, services, and impact of local nonprofits.

“As the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club celebrates 80 years of service to the community, we are honored to be recognized by the Tioga County Chamber,” said Jill Teeter, CEO of the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club in Owego.

Since 1946, the club has been a cornerstone of Tioga County, dedicated to inspiring and enabling all young people, especially those who need the club the most to reach their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens.

“The Boys and Girls Club has been a place where generations of young people have found support, opportunity, and a path toward a brighter future,” Teeter added of the club’s proven and positive success.

You can learn more about the club online at https://www.tiogabgca.org or call (607) 687-0690.

To learn more about the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, visit https://www.tiogachamber.com or call (607) 687-7335.