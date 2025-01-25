Tioga County Foundations Coalition Hosts Panel Discussion 

Nonprofits in Tioga County are invited to connect, learn, and engage during the Foundations Coalition Panel Discussion on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025 in the Neighborhood Depot Conference Room at 146 Central Ave. in Owego, N.Y. The event will run from 1-2:30 p.m. and is open to representatives from all Tioga County nonprofit organizations.

The Tioga County Foundations Coalition (TCFC) comprises nine charitable foundations that serve Tioga County, N.Y. residents and nonprofit organizations. The goals of the TCFC are to promote collective impact, foster a culture of collaboration, and share information.

This event will feature a panel of representatives from foundations that fund projects in Tioga County, providing attendees with valuable insights into the funding landscape and opportunities for collaboration. Panelists will respond to questions posed by nonprofit leaders, aiming to foster understanding and dialogue that strengthens the community.

“Bringing together nonprofits and foundations is an essential step in building partnerships that can drive meaningful change in our community,” said Sean Lanning, Community Development Specialist at Tioga County Economic Development and Planning.

To ensure broad participation, each nonprofit is encouraged to limit attendance to one representative.

Registration for the event is free and will be limited to 40 nonprofit attendees. Nonprofits can register for the event at the following link: https://forms.office.com/g/zt3xECV3C8.

For more information about the event or the Tioga County Foundations Coalition, please contact Sean Lanning, TEAM Tioga’s Community Development Specialist at (607) 687-8267.