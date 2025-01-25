February Youth Basketball Free Throw Contests Announced 

All boys and girls ages nine through 14 are invited to participate in the local level of competition for the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship. Kids this year have a choice of either noon on Feb. 2 at Sayre Epiphany Elementary School, or 10 a.m. on Feb. 8 at Tioga Central High School.

All boys and girls will compete in their respective age and gender divisions (their age as of Jan. 1) and admission is free. Winners can advance through Pennsylvania or New York state competitions. For more information or to pre-register, email freethrowcontest@gmail.com.

At Tioga Central, this will be the 10th Annual Dan Manwaring Memorial event, dedicated to the memory of the beloved long-time volunteer coach who died in 2014. Organizers hope to remind the community of Dan’s spirit and enthusiasm for youth sports.

Several individuals from our region have advanced to the April New York State Finals at West Point.

In Sayre, the Epiphany Knights of Columbus are organizing their first opening round of the championship, providing another opportunity for area youth to enjoy basketball and develop skills. Winners have a chance to move up through Pennsylvania playoffs, to a finals in April near Harrisburg.

All participants receive a certificate, and winners receive a plaque and the chance to advance. The Knights’ Free Throw Championship has been running since 1972. International champions are determined based on scores from the state-level competitions.

These local contests are sponsored by the Blessed Trinity Council of Tioga and the Church of the Epiphany Council in Sayre.

With more than two million members worldwide, the Knights of Columbus is the world’s largest Catholic lay organization. It provides members and their families with volunteer opportunities in service to the Catholic Church, the community, families, and young people.