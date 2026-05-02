Owego Rotary 100K Community Care Challenge kicks off on Friday Ready, set, GO!

Are you ready to feel great AND help those in need? Then get ready to WALK!

The Owego Rotary Club is accepting sign-ups for the May 2026 Community Care Challenge. Tioga State Bank is sponsoring the challenge.

Walk, run, or saunter on the sidewalk, road, or trail. If you can average two miles per day between May 1 and May 31, you will reach the goal of 100 kilometers (62 miles).

“Not only will you boost your energy and spirits, but you will also provide our local food pantries with much-needed funds,” organizers stated in a press release. “It’s a win-win experience!”

Food pantries are the first line of help for food-insecure Tioga County residents. Tioga State Bank will donate $25 to local pantries for every walker who completes 100 kilometers in May, up to a maximum of $2,500.

Follow the link on the owegorotary.org homepage to learn more and sign up. You’ll then be ready to begin the challenge.

For questions or problems signing up, contact Kathy at (607) 687-3902. Be sure to leave a message!