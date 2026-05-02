Tioga County Rural Ministry Announces Expanded Food Pantry Hours to Support Working Families

Tioga County Rural Ministry (TCRM) has announced an expansion of its food pantry operating hours to better serve the local community. Starting Thursday, May 7, the pantry will extend its Thursday operations to include evening hours, remaining open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This change adds a dedicated evening block from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Thursday, specifically designed to accommodate individuals and families whose work or school schedules prevent them from visiting during traditional daytime hours.

The pantry’s full weekly schedule will be as follows: Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., (the new expanded hours); and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We recognize that many of our neighbors are working hard in jobs that don’t end until 4 or 5 p.m., making it difficult to access our food pantry during the day,” said Sister Mary O’Brien, Executive Director of Tioga County Rural Ministry. “By extending our Thursday hours, we want to reach those families and individuals directly. Our goal is to enhance the pantry’s accessibility and ensure that no one in our community has to choose between a paycheck and a meal.”

Tioga County Rural Ministry remains committed to providing essential services with dignity and compassion. This expansion is part of an ongoing effort to adapt to the evolving needs of Tioga County residents and reduce barriers to food security.

For more information regarding the food pantry or other services provided by the Ministry, please contact the TCRM office at (607) 687-3021 or visit www.tcrm.org. The pantry is located at 146 Central Ave. in Owego.