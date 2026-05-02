Gail’s Tails

[By Gail Ghinger]

Hey everybody! My name is Lester, and I am nine months old. When I went to get fixed in October, Gail thought I was a girl and named me Leslie, so after my surgery she changed it to Lester. My brother Liam had the short tail, but mine is full size.

I love to play and run after toys. I went to Tractor Supply to find a home. A lady said she wanted me, but she never called back, so I am back up for adoption. Liam got adopted because they loved his stubby tail. I am just as cute and will play for hours.

I had my shots and tested negative for diseases. If you want me, call Gail at (607) 689-3033. Gail has a Mother’s Day raffle full of good stuff for the ladies at euPawria in Owego.

Cans and bottles can be donated for the kitties at the Owego Redemption Center next to KFC.