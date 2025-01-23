Owego UMC breakfast raises funds for the Wesley House Pantry Box

By Sebby S. Truesdail —

The Owego United Methodist Church, located on Main Street in Owego, held its monthly pancake breakfast on Jan. 11. This freewill event, held each month on the second Saturday, raises funds to support the Owego UMC Wesley House Pantry Box.

The volunteers serve pancakes, biscuits with sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage links, French toast baked with cream cheese icing, and hash brown casserole. Additionally, there are morning drinks available. There is also Dorthean’s Bake Sale with baked goods for sale to help raise funds and support Owego UMC. Live music was provided by Greg Neff.

Owego UMC is a welcoming place that offers a light breakfast for free every Sunday morning from 9-10 a.m., a Sunday School for children in grades Pre-K through sixth grade from 9:30-10:20 a.m. in the youth room. Additionally, they also have Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Nancy Adams.

Owego UMC also live streams their worship service on Facebook for those who are unable to attend their worship service that takes place every Sunday. You can contact Owego UMC at (607) 687-2417 during office hours or by visiting their Facebook page.