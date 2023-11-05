Photos and More! Halloween fun!

Halloween, which evolved from the ancient Celtic holiday of Samhain, has transformed over the centuries, going from a pagan ritual to a day of celebrations and costumes, jack-o-lanterns and trick-or-treating for kids and adults. Today this tradition continues and appears to align with the times, costume-wise.

On a warm Friday evening, Oct. 27, Indian summer arrived, bringing 70-degree weather with it. In New York there is usually only one ingredient necessary for a good crowd, and that’s weather!

Dual events that evening, one at the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club and the other in downtown Owego, and hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace, brought people out for trick-or-treating and a celebration of the season. Trunk or treat events have also grown in popularity and were held throughout the county.

Jim Mead, from the Early Owego Antique Center and Historic Owego Marketplace Member, put a theatrical touch on downtown Owego’s celebration by bringing in Cruella de Vil. Arriving in a 1937 Rolls Royce, de Vil greeted guests and offered stuffed Dalmatian puppies to guests, as well as plenty of photo opportunities.

And the costumes have changed over the years, with young guests utilizing modern comic figures and characters, and many creating their own version of all things fun!

For a bit of improvisation, Russell Swanger, the Improv Guy, walked along Lake Street last Friday wearing a reflective vest, and holding a flashlight and carrying road work tools. He would stop along any small crack in the road and stop guests and passers-by from walking in that area – cautioning them of danger.

There were man-eating plants, ghosts, modern characters, and even a Maglite, illuminating things now and then from the top of her head; this costume won a prize over on Lake Street.

The merchants in downtown Owego last Friday added to the festive celebration with a Creepy Cocktail contest taking place at several locations, and at the coffee shops as well.

Over at The Tioga County Boys & Girls Club in Owego, a Halloween Party took place on the same evening as the festival downtown, allowing guests to attend both, if they choose.

With a haunted gym, photo booth, Halloween goodies and much more, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department arrived with a car and the Owego Fire Department was nearby with a truck to greet trick-or-treaters that arrived.

Many other events took place throughout Halloween with trunk-or-treat events popping up at churches, fire departments, and even in individual neighborhoods. Don’t have children to trick or treat with? Halloween with horses allowed for 4-H members and horse lovers of all sorts to attend “Halloween with Horses”, one event held at Powell Performance Horses and a second that took place at G&B Farms in Owego.

Over in the Flats in Owego, and nearby Croton Hose Co. No. 3, a candy check took place at the station and featured a DJ and some hot cocoa and refreshments. Nearby, and on the access road next to Ice Cream Works, a trunk-or-treat set the stage for a fun night out on Halloween. With Santa arriving, along with this writer’s VW Beetle that had the trunk in the front, confusing the younger guests that arrived, a good time was had by all!

