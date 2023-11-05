Photos and More! Halloween fun!

Halloween, which evolved from the ancient Celtic holiday of Samhain, has transformed over the centuries, going from a pagan ritual to a day of celebrations and costumes, jack-o-lanterns and trick-or-treating for kids and adults. Today this tradition continues and appears to align with the times, costume-wise.
On a warm Friday evening, Oct. 27, Indian summer arrived, bringing 70-degree weather with it. In New York there is usually only one ingredient necessary for a good crowd, and that’s weather!
Dual events that evening, one at the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club and the other in downtown Owego, and hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace, brought people out for trick-or-treating and a celebration of the season. Trunk or treat events have also grown in popularity and were held throughout the county.
Cruella de Vil arrives in a 1937 Rolls Royce at the Early Owego Antique Center, located on the corner of Lake and Main, for Halloween Fest, held in downtown Owego, N.Y. on Oct. 27. De Vil brought Dalmatian puppies along, stuffed toys, of course. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Jim Mead, from the Early Owego Antique Center and Historic Owego Marketplace Member, put a theatrical touch on downtown Owego’s celebration by bringing in Cruella de Vil. Arriving in a 1937 Rolls Royce, de Vil greeted guests and offered stuffed Dalmatian puppies to guests, as well as plenty of photo opportunities.
And the costumes have changed over the years, with young guests utilizing modern comic figures and characters, and many creating their own version of all things fun!
This family put some thought into this costume ensemble, disguising themselves as the family featured in the Little Shop of Horrors. In fact, they were awarded for their creativity during the costume contest held in conjunction with Halloween Fest 2023, held last Friday in downtown Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
For a bit of improvisation, Russell Swanger, the Improv Guy, walked along Lake Street last Friday wearing a reflective vest, and holding a flashlight and carrying road work tools. He would stop along any small crack in the road and stop guests and passers-by from walking in that area – cautioning them of danger.
There were man-eating plants, ghosts, modern characters, and even a Maglite, illuminating things now and then from the top of her head; this costume won a prize over on Lake Street.
The bartender at Original’s Bar and Lounge holds up their Creepy Cocktail, a Dark Magic Martini. This drink was one of several featured throughout the historic downtown district, and during Halloween Fest 2023, held last Friday in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
The merchants in downtown Owego last Friday added to the festive celebration with a Creepy Cocktail contest taking place at several locations, and at the coffee shops as well.
Over at The Tioga County Boys & Girls Club in Owego, a Halloween Party took place on the same evening as the festival downtown, allowing guests to attend both, if they choose.
Photo from the Halloween Party held at the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club on Oct. 20. Provided photo.
With a haunted gym, photo booth, Halloween goodies and much more, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department arrived with a car and the Owego Fire Department was nearby with a truck to greet trick-or-treaters that arrived.
Photo from the Halloween Party held at the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club on Oct. 20. Provided photo.
Many other events took place throughout Halloween with trunk-or-treat events popping up at churches, fire departments, and even in individual neighborhoods. Don’t have children to trick or treat with? Halloween with horses allowed for 4-H members and horse lovers of all sorts to attend “Halloween with Horses”, one event held at Powell Performance Horses and a second that took place at G&B Farms in Owego.
This young guest enjoys trunk or treat in the Flats, an event held in conjunction with a candy check at Croton Hose Co. No. 3. Most couldn’t figure out why the trunk was in the front of this writer’s 1973 VW Beetle. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Over in the Flats in Owego, and nearby Croton Hose Co. No. 3, a candy check took place at the station and featured a DJ and some hot cocoa and refreshments. Nearby, and on the access road next to Ice Cream Works, a trunk-or-treat set the stage for a fun night out on Halloween. With Santa arriving, along with this writer’s VW Beetle that had the trunk in the front, confusing the younger guests that arrived, a good time was had by all!
Call it too early, but this Santa had an edge on the trunk contest that took place in conjunction with the trunk or treat event in the Flats on Halloween. (Photo by Wendy Post)
This young girl stopped for a photo near The Owego Kitchen, and Halloween Fest 2023, held last Friday in downtown Owego. She is also featured as part of a fun reel from the event, which can be found at www.facebook.com/reel/914773043533651. (Photo by Wendy Post)
These two cowgirls dressed in style for Owego’s Halloween Fest 2023, the two even won a prize, donated by the Laughing Place, for their costumes. (Photo by Wendy Post)
This skeleton family arrives at Halloween Fest 2023, held last Friday in downtown Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Historic Owego Marketplace members, who also served as the host for the event, lead the Halloween parade down Lake Street during Halloween Fest 2023, held last Friday in downtown Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Some costumes were a bit more frightening than others. This character showed up after dark, and during Halloween Fest 2023, held last Friday in downtown Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Having fun at Halloween Fest 2023, held last Friday in downtown Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Handing out candy to guests attending Halloween Fest 2023, held last Friday in downtown Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Confection Connection on Lake Street was a popular stop for guests attending Halloween Fest 2023; held last Friday in downtown Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
DJ Bob spun some Halloween tunes for guests attending Halloween Fest 2023; held last Friday in downtown Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
These young guests made their way into town during Halloween Fest 2023, held last Friday in downtown Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
This family arrives early in the Flats, and at Croton Hose Co. No. 3, the location of the candy check. Behind them, cars begin to arrive for the trunk or treat portion of the Halloween event. (Photo by Wendy Post)
This young trick or treater arrives in the Flats. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Halloween fun in the Flats! (Photo by Wendy Post)
These young guests enjoy trunk or treat in the Flats. (Photo by Wendy Post)
We captured this photo after dark on Halloween in the Flats. (Photo by Wendy Post)
A creative costume! (Photo by Wendy Post)
Mike, Diane, and Stella Franz made their way down to the Flats for trunk or treat on Halloween night. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Straight out of your nightmares, Freddie arrived with this little pumpkin for the trunk or treat event, held in the Flats on Halloween. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Those ruby slippers were about to take this little Dorothy home as the temperatures began to dip, and during a trunk or treat event held in the Flats on Halloween. (Photo by Wendy Post)
