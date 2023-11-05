Photos: Halloween with Horses!

Halloween with Horses!G & B Farms, located at 235 Glenmary Dr. in Owego, hosted a Ranch Riders 4-H Club's Halloween Costume Party on Oct. 29. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

Posted By: psadvert November 5, 2023

G & B Farms hosted the annual Ranch Riders 4-H Club’s Halloween Costume Party on Oct. 29, 2023, and in their newly constructed arena.

Pictured is the newly constructed arena at G & B Farms. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

Members of the Ranch Riders 4-H club line up, along with their horses. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

From left, is Novalee with her horse Dixie, and Suzette with her horse Secret. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

Anna Capaldi watches Walla-Wiz-Wanda curiously study little Leo, the hot dog. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

Pictured are the owners and hosts Gary and Barb Hellmers, along with daughter Sarah. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

Pictured, Jessica Wheeler kicks off the trivia. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

Pictured is Eliza and her horse, Henry. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

Jessica Wheeler and her horse, Little Sebastian, render trivia questions to members of the 4-H club. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

Pictured is Annaleigh and her horse, Sassy. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

Pictured is the Hosmer Family with their horse, Kelly. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

Pictured is Anna Capaldi with her horse, Walla-Wiz-Wanda. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

Pictured is Mary Gleason and horse, Kelly. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

 

