Halloween with Horses

On Oct. 22, Halloween with the Horses, hosted by Powell Performance Horses, located at 588 Marshland Rd. in Apalachin, N.Y., was a fun-filled afternoon of trick-or-treating, games, and of course horses showing off their Halloween costumes.
Upon entering the smaller of two barns, our first Halloween duo was embracing the holiday spirit. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
This magical horse needed a little help focusing more on the crowd and a little less on the delicious hay. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Even in that dark and terrifying costume it was impossible to see anything but cuteness. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Who said Halloween had to be spooky? This adorable costume was anything but. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
This Halloween duo took a moment away from the festivities to pose for a quick photograph. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
The crowd of trick-or-treaters begins to form in the smaller of two barns. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
A wise horse dressed not just for the festivities, but for the chilly weather as well. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
The host for this event went the extra mile with a few spooky scenes scattered about. Pictured here, one of the sheds had a plastic skeleton resting not so peacefully. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
This gigantic princess was enjoying all the attention and giving each passerby an affectionate nibble or two. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
It was a tight squeeze as the entrance to the larger of the two barns began to fill up. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Batman and Ironman take a moment as this friendly pumpkin introduces them to this beautiful yet curiously large fairy. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
No Halloween event would be complete without a man in a chicken hat passing out candy. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
This pumpkin and fairy duo took a less spooky and more colorful approach to Halloween. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Watching over the games, held in the larger of the two barns, was this undead pumpkin / skeleton fellow resting comfortably in his camp chair. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Candy corn has gained a reputation as one of the least favorite candies, but that was not the case here. All loved the candy corn. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
One fashionable family enjoying all that the festivities had to offer. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
A spooky display adds that Halloween touch to the gaming area of the larger of two barns. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Mother and son try their hand at disk golf in the gaming area of the larger of two barns. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
This expecting mother chose something pretty and fashionable over the traditional attire. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
This expecting mother went with a simple costume and one that didn’t cost her any attention. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Trick-or-treaters line up for their turn at cornhole. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
This little trick-or-treater was disguised perfectly to fit in, in the barn. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Trick or Treat in the Barn. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Be the first to comment on "Halloween with Horses"