We Are All Mothers in Spirit

Be a good mother to your mind, family, friends, nature, and to the world! Learn to talk to your mind as if it were a child.

Talk to it with love. Teach your mind good positive thoughts so when you tell it to ‘sit quietly’, it will.”

“Appreciation is a wonderful thing. It makes what is excellent in others belong to us as well.” — Voltaire

This Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12, make sure ‘those who mother you’ know how much you love and appreciate them for being the ‘glue’ that holds it all together. Our willingness to put our thoughts of appreciation into words and actions is all that is necessary. It takes so little to show we care, yet it means so much.

Appreciation can make a day – even change a life. This short video shows how new India Navy Chief Admiral Tripath bows with respect and touches his mother’s feet in loving appreciation (https://youtube.com/shorts/zqulX0Z64YI?si=u-zpZNo1uuTVd0gt).

Knowledge is potential power. The application of what you’ve practically learned is what counts, as actions speak louder than words. In this way, Mothers have the power to sustain. They have a full stock of patience, and respond to others with a warm heart and to situations with a cool head.

When mothers look at the world with the ‘heart of a child’, life becomes more beautiful and the mind tolerant and powerful. A noisy mind picks up worldly vibrations of chaos, confusion, and fear. A still and quiet mind reflects divine love. A wise mother is patient, waits in silence, speaks positively, releases the mistakes of others easily, and sees benefit in everything. A good mother knows how to gently prompt her child into doing what she wants. She doesn’t reprimand by saying, “You are a bad child.” She merely explains the action performed was not right and gives positive suggestions for correction.

We’re most alive, happy, secure, and able to share when we are loved and our hearts filled with love. To remain spiritually full as mothers, nourish yourself with loving thoughts such as: The love I give away is the only love I keep. The more love I express the more love I receive in return. I feel in my heart my spiritual Father/Mother knows and continues to fill me with love.

A mother’s love makes everything it touches special and sacred, filling lives with joy. With motherly love, children feel strong and brave, thinking, “I love you Mom, because of how I feel when I am with you.”

A mother’s love reflects God’s unconditional love, goodness, and wisdom. God’s love is limitless, without boundaries, motives, and fixed demands; love that gives without asking for anything in return, does not see weakness, instead sees the qualities of His / Her children; love that is soft and strong with no hidden fears and insecurities. God, our Supreme Mother, always sees each child as #1.

The good we do, others will often forget tomorrow. “Do good” anyway. You see, in the final analysis, it is between you and God, not between you and others! When we put gender aside, everyday becomes a Happy Mothers’ Day. We are all mothers in spirit!

(Yvonne Risely, of Owego, can be reached via email to bkchirya@gmail.com or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. Sister Chirya is a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years. She is published in several national and international publications to include the Daily Guardian in Delhi.)