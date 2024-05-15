Letter: It Takes A Village

If you’re like me, I never gave the Owego Ambulance Squad much thought. I just assumed if I needed them, that they would be there and have the equipment they needed to provide Emergency Medical help.

Then came a time that I had to call 911. The Squad arrived so quickly, and I was profoundly grateful for the care they provided my 94-year-old father. I don’t know why I snapped the attached photo just before they transported my Dad to the hospital, but it is a great example of the care Sonya Bement and her team provided.

Afterwards I wanted to see first-hand if there was something I could do to show my appreciation. After taking a tour of the Ambulance Station on North Avenue it became clear that they have a long list of unmet needs. It seems the budget is very tight and they are operating mostly on the commitment of its volunteers, and with limited funding for updated life-saving medical equipment or training.

I was amazed at the level of service they provided with such limited resources, and it’s the volunteers that deserve the credit. I certainly wasn’t aware how they struggle to fill all the time slots each week in order to continue to provide 24/7 response.

So, if you’re looking to make a charitable donation or for a volunteer opportunity, please consider this vital Community Service. They would benefit from ambulance drivers, a grant writer, EMT’s, and various behind the scenes support. If you are moved to help, reach out to any current EMS provider or visit the website to join the team of “Neighbors Helping Neighbors – Since 1948”.

Thank you, Owego EMS.

From The Estate of Faith and Val Kucher