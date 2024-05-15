Tioga Opportunities Inc. celebrates 60 Years of the Community Action Network; Community Action Month events planned

2024 marks the 60th year since the Community Action Network was established to help American families and communities address the obstacles and conditions of poverty. Tioga Opportunities, Inc. (TOI) is proud to celebrate Community Action Month, a time dedicated to recognizing its own successes and those of the National Community Action Network.

As a proud member of the National Community Action Network, TOI stands alongside over 1,000 Community Action Agencies nationwide that originated from the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964. Community Action Agencies serve as vital conduits, connecting millions of children, families, and individuals to greater opportunities for growth and guiding them toward a path of enduring financial stability.

To celebrate this milestone anniversary, a special 60’s themed party will be held during congregate lunch on Wednesday, May 22, at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego. Guests are encouraged to wear 1960s-era attire and enjoy 60’s themed trivia, music, and fun activities.

Guests can enjoy a nutritious lunch for a suggested contribution of $5.00 for those aged 60 and over and a fee of $7.00 for those under 60. All are invited to attend.

“Community Action is sixty years strong and Tioga Opportunities, Inc. joins the over one thousand Community Action Agencies throughout the country to commemorate the passing of the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964, which laid out the foundation of what would become community action,” said Maureen Abbott, executive director of Tioga Opportunities, Inc., adding, “This unique network of agencies continues to assist and empower individuals and families, change lives, and strengthen communities through the provision of diverse services aimed at improving overall health and well-being and leading to financial stability.”

Tioga Opportunities Inc. will host a variety of events and presentations throughout the month of May. A calendar of events will be shared at www.tiogaopp.org and on their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/tiogaopportunities.

To learn more about the National Community Action Partnership and Community Action Network, visit www.communityactionpartnership.com.