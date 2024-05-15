Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Gail is helping another friend this week. The three of us lost our mom on April 16. Her name was Cathy Keil, and she loved us very much.

I am Sammy, with the white spot, and am the oldest and am smaller than my brothers. I am about seven years old. Mom adopted me first as a kitten.

After two years I was lonely, so she adopted my brothers DJ and Eddie, who are around five years old, from a rescue. Eddie is all black and DJ is black with white on his face and feet. They call him a tuxedo. All three of us are neutered.

Mom’s friend Deb took us in after mom went to heaven and she has been very good to us. Where she lives they won’t allow more than two pets per household, and she already has two of her own. She called Gail for help to find us a home.

Gail has us now and is taking us to the rabies clinic soon to get our shots updated. DJ and Eddie are good together. I like to be by myself a lot. I hide under blankets and am shy.

We all hope to find someone to love us and be our new “forever” mom. Will it be you?

Call Gail at (607) 689-3033 if you feel you are the one for us. Bottles and cans are accepted at the Redemption Center in Owego to help pay for our shots and care.