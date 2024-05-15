Tioga County Property Transactions

On May 2, 2024, property located at Talmadge Hill Road, Town of Barton, from Laurie Shepard to Ronald Jr. and Andrea Perry for $4,500.

On May 3, 2024, property located at 3328 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from Samantha Davis By POA and Charles Davis As POA to Santiago Concepcion Jr. for $130,000.

On May 3, 2024, property located at 278 Markham Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Byron and Lisa Taylor to James and Tiffany Wheelock for $35,000.

On May 3, 2024, property located at 49 Marker Pl., Village of Waverly, from Kimberly Stermer to Jacob Schalk and Rachel Huth for $200,000.

On May 6, 2024, property located at 2118 West River Rd., Town of Nichols, from Lynn Bailey By Agent, Joyce Bailey and Trudy Lainhart As Agent for $50,000.

On May 6, 2024, property located at 4039 Gaskill Rd., Town of Owego, from Last Will and Testament of John Gradel Sr. to Land O’ Luck LLC for $2,500.

On May 7, 2024, property located at 564 Popple Hill, Town of Richford, from Marilyn Dawes and Carla Sternberg to Harry Jr. and Valerie Fullmer for $110,000.

On May 7, 2024, property located at Hulbert Hollow Road, Town of Spencer, from Nathaniel Hendricks As Trustee to RJO Holdings LLC for $103,000.

On May 7, 2024, property located at 15 West Tioga St., Village of Spencer, from Frandsen Real Estate LLC To Beecon Properties of CNY LLC for $60,000.

On May 8, 2024, property located at 2719 St. Rt. 17C, Town of Owego, from David Space III to William and Linda Shager for $110,000.

On May 9, 2024, property located at Nelson