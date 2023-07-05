Candor Graduate Follows Her Dream

Simply Catered by Bethany made a Candor Debut at Hope’s Haven’s Grand Opening held at the end of May. Terming it a “guest appearance in my hometown of Candor New York,” Bethany Gregory, better known as Bethany Judge to her Candor friends and relatives, put on a gourmet spread, along with her J1Visa Students from Bulgaria.

The five-course meal included Foraged Mushroom Toast with Fennel Butter and Ramp Oil; Potato Leek Soup with Spring Peas and Crispy Prosciutto; Spring Greens, Citrus and Strawberry Salad with Local Mead and Rhubarb Vinaigrette; Smoked Maple Glazed Duck Breast with Grilled Asparagus and Parsnip Shallot Puree; Fava Bean and Morel Mushroom Risotto; and strawberry Rhubarb Compote with Tarragon Avocado Chocolate Mousse. Hope’s Haven’s kitchen was a ‘buzz with preparations, the two elongated tables set up, and guests served by the six students.

“Simply Catered by Bethany was established in 2018 when, after a doozy of a tourist season in Provincetown Massachusetts, I made the decision to either become self-employed or leave Cape Cod,” Gregory stated.

A Class of ’92 Candor Central School graduate, Gregory’s culinary background and accomplishments are varied. She attended the International Culinary Academy in Pittsburgh, has a Degree in Hotel Restaurant Management from TC3, and is a Certified Nutritionist through eCornell. In total, she has approximately 30 years in the food industry, which includes working with the research and development team of Iron Chef Jose Garcés.

“This pre-dated my restaurant, Tween the Tides LLC,” she stated, adding, “An angel investor stepped forward to help me purchase my first take-out restaurant. But then in 2021, after living through COVID in a town that clings to saying they are open and accepting, and then watching them want to tell those who had second homes that they weren’t welcome, I realized it was finally time to move on.”

Her dream goal was to own a guesthouse in Bar Harbor. But after seven seasons in a seasonal location, she admits she wasn’t ready to continue in that capacity, and relocated to Bangor, Maine. This put her in proximity to her end goal with a year-round community.

“After a year of being thrown curve balls,” Gregory stated,” I finally started advertising Simply Catered by Bethany in Maine in 2022, and it has taken off insanely.”

Being both passionate about what she loves, welcoming custom-based catered events through telling couples stories, bringing in their cultures, being a Cornell educated nutritionist, and previously owning a plant-based restaurant, this has allowed her to fill a niche she says has not existed in Maine.

To make her services more interesting, and international, Gregory has been working for the past three years with the J1Visa Program, employing work-study students.

“This is a program designed for foreign college students to be able to work and travel in the U.S.,” said Gregory.

She explained, “We don’t only act as employers, but we enhance the cultural exchange between the locals and the students. Most of the students come with a dream of earning money to help support their families. For instance, one of my first students planned to pay off her parent’s home that they had taken a high interest government loan for, and had never had the chance to pay it down.

“They are allowed to work four months and then one month to travel before they are to return home. I am both honored and delighted to offer them employment, as well as a safe living space, and also add to their adventures.”

Back home, and after her successful Hope’s Haven event, Gregory’s schedule is on a roll with wedding planning, and more. Having made many lifelong friends in various parts of the world over the years, it isn’t surprising that many of her customers and work-related connections refer to her as “The American with the biggest heart.”

To learn more about Hope’s Haven in Candor, call (607) 262-3011, or email to vsrhillc@gmail.com. You can also read more about the wilderness trail by viewing a previously published story at http://www.owegopennysaver.com/PS/2023/06/10/candors-new-wilderness-trail-opens-to-the-public/ or visit Hope’s Haven on Facebook, www.facebook.com/HopesHavenCandor.