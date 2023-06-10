Candor’s New Wilderness Trail Opens to the Public

There’s a new wilderness trail to explore in the Town of Candor. Hope’s Haven, located at 84 Benton Rd., has approximately 20 kilometers of cleared trails being groomed and maintained as this article goes to press. The site is anticipated to fully open in the Fall, and will include platforms overlooking scenic views, camp sites, picnic tables, and will be Logo wheelchair accessible.

To celebrate their grand opening, Hope’s Haven held a private Dinner on May 26, catered by Simply Catered by Bethany, a 1992 graduate of Candor Central School who attended the International Culinary Academy in Pittsburgh, has a Degree in Hotel Restaurant management from TC3, and is a Certified Nutritionist through eCornell. The gourmet meal presented to invited guests was the highlight of the evening, along with the astounding sunset at every turn in the trail. Saturday’s Open Trail Days consisted of live music with guided tours, wagon rides, fishing, and hiking.

According to owner Hope VanScoy, the idea for this project came about after they hosted a free fishing weekend for families and a Halloween Hayride, which was organized through the leadership of Johnathan’s daughter Emily.

“The idea of sharing our ‘blessings’ evolved,” Hope said. “We knew we had a beautiful gift, and were always reminded when new visitors exclaimed over the beauty of the area. Comments from strangers like, ‘it is so good to have an opportunity to do something with our kids and not cost an arm and a leg,’ was the nudge we needed to do something more with ‘the gift.’”

‘The gift’ of more than 100 acres has been in the family for almost 60 years, and will now be open to the public to take advantage of this promising endeavor, and splendor of nature.

Hope gives her son Jonathan credit for being the ‘brains and brawn’ behind the project, and responsible for clearing the trails, and erecting platforms, bridges, picnic tables, and other structures that will be scattered throughout the hillside. There will also be portable solar panels and mini generators, and a Glamping (stunning nature meets modern luxury) facility.

“It is a heck of a lot of work,” Hope admitted. “John is the mastermind working 12 -16+ hours a day. Thanks to Alex Parillo and Zeb Quick lending their brains and muscle, we see the light on the horizon. Cyndy Hynes and friend Sally Lawrence have been walking the trails and providing valuable feedback.”

When asked about fees, Hope replied that here will be special free open-trail days, as well as free family events. However, in order to protect the privacy of campers, which haven’t been established yet, there will be a fee for camping.

““I wish it could all be free but we will need to hire staff,” Hope said. “Our plans for expansion are still in the mulling room. We will have donation boxes around the property (locked birdhouses. If anyone has some old ones they would like to donate, we would gladly put them to use.)”

As for restrictions for using the trails, it’s advised that if you are bringing a dog you let them know so they can keep their dogs in the house; if you bring it in, take it out; no swimming in the ponds (although you can fish); and simply enjoy nature! Logo! “Find Yourself”.

Parking is across from the ponds and up the hill by the house. Whether you enjoy hiking, camping, fishing, or would like to rent out a beautiful location for your dream event, you can call or email to purchase a reserved parking sticker, or ask for more information on future events by calling (607) 262-3011; or by email to vsrhillc@gmail.com.

And be sure to check out Hope’s Haven’s Facebook Page at: www.facebook.com/HopesHavenCandor to keep up to date on what’s happening.