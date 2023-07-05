You Are Beautiful Just As You Are; Rediscover and use your eternal original values of purity, peace, love, happiness and power

One of the greatest keys to real relaxation is the eternal truth we are all pure in heart originally. Over time what we accumulate and learn from the external world around us blocks and clogs our heart. However, we can unlearn all disinformation, fake news and other forms of body conscious negativity and waste acquired from the external world.

For example, depression is mainly the result of the illusion we have lost something. The original pure qualities of our spirit that are eternal and of true value to us can never be lost. A time comes when we turn our attention inwards to value and use the wisdom always there at the core of our being.

With reflection and silent meditation rediscover your eternal original values of purity, peace, love, happiness, power. Begin to remember and know yourself completely; who you are inside and how you react to what is outside. Meditation increases soul power and makes our thoughts free of negativity and weakness. When we meditate we first experience ourselves as a soul, a sparkling star, at the center of the forehead, which radiates peace, love and joy. In this pure feeling, we travel as a being of light to the beautiful silence of the soul world, which exists beyond the physical Universe and makes a deep connection with God.

Daily, take time to connect with this Supreme Being of spiritual light and might, and be filled with pure power. Discover a very different ‘me’ from the person who may be stressed or troubled, the person who seems superficially to be ‘me.’ You realize your true nature, the real you, is actually very positive and pure.

To see the qualities of true value within, focus your attention on the inner landscape of your mind. Is it growing a garden of lovely fragrant roses and colorful flowers? Or is it growing thorns and an abundance of weeds?

For example, in ‘rose’ consciousness, when someone challenges my words or actions, I should act and think about whether they might be right, and embrace this as an opportunity to learn.

A ‘weed’ conscious person reacts and stubbornly clings and expands their point of view. The spiritual rose thinks, “Even if I am correct in my thinking, I can understand someone else’s point of view and not become angry or refuse to listen.”

When I spend the time looking within I get to know myself better and begin enjoying my own company. I never become bored! I recognize everyone, including myself, nurtures beautiful qualities. I start appreciating, empowering people, and inspiring greatness in them.

In a quiet moment today, listen within your heart. It is telling you everything is really fine, no need to struggle. You are beautiful just as you are; and you will be again!

(Yvonne Risely, from Owego, N.Y., can be reached at bkchirya@gmail.com. Sister Chirya is a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years, she has a BSc from Cornell University, and is published in several national and international publications and the Daily Guardian in Delhi.)