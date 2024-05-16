Greelight Networks to serve as Strawberry Festival sponsor!

On Friday, May 3, Greenlight Networks Inc., an ultra-high-speed, broadband service provider, came in as a Major Sponsor for this year’s Owego Strawberry Festival, planned for June 14 and 15 in downtown Owego and with a Rock N Run 5K Walk / Run event on June 13 at Hickories Park in Owego.

Greenlight Networks Inc. will be setting up at the Ahwaga Stage on Front Street, and nearby the John Barleycorn during this year’s festival.

Pictured, on the left, Wendy Post, co-chair of the Strawberry Festival and Cindy Short, sponsorship chair, are presented with a check by Greenlight Network Inc. representatives Amanda Neary, Community Engagement lead; Liv Cucchiara, Field Marketing coordinator; and Brad Jones, Business Development manager. Also pictured, in the very bottom left, is Sky, this year’s fundraising mascot. The check presentation took place in downtown Owego, and nearby the wooden strawberry that is about to take on a new life. You can find the story about the iconic strawberry here!