‘Welcoming Our Neighbors’; Southern Tier New York Congregations to participate in New York Landmarks Conservancy 2024 Sacred Sites Open House on May 19

The New York Landmarks Conservancy will host its annual Sacred Sites Open House on May 18 and 19, inviting visitors to explore the extraordinary architecture, art and history of diverse houses of worship throughout New York State.

Participating congregations will showcase their buildings and community programs. This year’s theme is “Welcoming Our Neighbors”, as religious institutions continue to offer social service and cultural programs serving the wider community. Some sites will feature musical performances and special guided tours.

Sacred Sites Open House is a free, statewide event that offers visitors an opportunity to discover remarkable architecture as a “tourist in your own town.”

“This year’s theme, ‘Welcoming Our Neighbors,’ could not be more timely,” said Peg Breen, president of the New York Landmarks Conservancy. “We hope people will use this opportunity to visit various religious institutions to increase understanding and acceptance.”

A Program of the New York Landmarks Conservancy, Sacred Sites Open House is locally sponsored by PAST, the Preservation Association of the Southern Tier.

To date, congregations participating from the Southern Tier region in the Sacred Sites Open House on Sunday, May 19 include the Salvation Temple Church at 80 Main St.; Centenary-Chenango St. United Methodist Church at 438 Chenango St.; the United Presbyterian Church, 42 Chenango St.; The Landmark Church, 126 Court St.; Islamic Awareness Center, 74 Conklin Ave.; Saint Michael’s Orthodox Church, 280 Clinton St.; Dormition of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church, 54 Baxter St.; First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, 30 Main St.; Saint Patrick’s Church, 11 Leroy St.; Temple Concord Synagogue, 9 Riverside Dr.; Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Binghamton, 183 Riverside Dr.; Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 83 Main St.; Redeemer Lutheran Church, 72 Main St.; Community Baptist Church of Port Dickson, 743 Chenango St.; Holy Spirit Byzantine Catholic Church, 360 Clinton St.; Saint Francis of Assisi Church, 1031 Chenango St., all in Binghamton.

The Islamic Organization of the Southern Tier, 161 Grand Ave.; Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, 308 Main St.; Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church, 230 Ukrainian Hill Rd.; and Saint John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church, One St. John Parkway, all in Johnson City, are included in the tour.

Saint Andrew’s Church, 400 W. Wendell St.; and Saint Mary’s Orthodox Church, 1907 Jenkins St., both from Endicott are included in the Open House.

The Park Church, 208 W. Gray St. in Elmira, is also included on the tour. At the Church, an Historic Church tour will be given at each half hour, beginning at 10:30 a.m. to through 1:30 p.m. Each tour will begin with a costumed presentation of “Mrs. Beecher and Mark Twain” by Jenny Monroe, who will portray Julia Jones Beecher, wife of the founding pastor, the Reverend Thomas K. Beecher.

Then “Mrs. Beecher” will lead tours through the building including its 1874 Sanctuary and 1876 Parlors. This Sacred Sites Open House is happening simultaneously with The Family Reading Partnership of the Chemung Valley’s Bookfest in Wisner Park, directly adjacent to The Park Church.

For more information about the New York Landmarks Conservancy Sacred Sites Open House, and a full description from each location, visit nylandmarks.org.