Dylan Stowell awarded The Arnold Johnson Memorial Scholarship

Johnson’s Pools and Spas, of Owego, N.Y., has long supported individuals who either opt to attend trade school or enter the workforce directly after high school. The Arnold Johnson Memorial Scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior who is either pursuing a trade or entering the workforce right out of high school.

The recipient of this year’s scholarship from the Tioga Central School District is Dylan Stowell. Dylan plans to pursue an education in the construction field at Alfred University.