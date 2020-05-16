Letter: Willett Family extends their thanks

Dear Editor,
On behalf of Doris Willett, we extend a HUGE thank you to everyone for the cards and artwork (200+) you sent for her 100th birthday at Riverview Manor. She read every card, and displayed the artwork on her wall.
It was a joyful celebration due to your warm wishes, and the loving care of the amazing staff at Riverview Manor who worked hard preparing her big day!
A special thanks to Wendy Post, Owego Pennysaver editor for telling Doris’s story, and a special thanks to “What’s In Store” for the amazing cakes.
Sincerely,
The Willett Family
Owego, N.Y.
(From the Editor: To view more stories about Doris Willett, read A grand celebration and The faces of Riverview Manor.)
