Letter: Willett Family extends their thanks

Dear Editor,

On behalf of Doris Willett, we extend a HUGE thank you to everyone for the cards and artwork (200+) you sent for her 100th birthday at Riverview Manor. She read every card, and displayed the artwork on her wall.

It was a joyful celebration due to your warm wishes, and the loving care of the amazing staff at Riverview Manor who worked hard preparing her big day!

A special thanks to Wendy Post, Owego Pennysaver editor for telling Doris’s story, and a special thanks to “What’s In Store” for the amazing cakes.

Sincerely,

The Willett Family

Owego, N.Y.

