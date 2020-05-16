Horse racing tracks statewide and Watkins Glen International Racetrack to open as of June 1, virtually

During the state’s COVID-19 pandemic briefing, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced horse racing tracks across the state and Watkins Glen International Racetrack will be allowed to open without fans as of June 1. This includes harness racing at Tioga Downs in Nichols, N.Y.

During the press brief on Saturday, Governor Cuomo noted that the state will issue guidance on how they can safely reopen in the coming week.

Governor Cuomo also announced Westchester and Suffolk Counties are now eligible to resume elective surgeries and ambulatory care. The Governor previously announced that the state will allow elective outpatient treatments to resume in counties and hospitals without significant risk of COVID-19 surge in the near term, and a total of 49 counties can now resume elective surgeries:

Albany Herkimer Rensselaer Allegany Jefferson Saratoga Broome Lewis Schenectady Cattaraugus Livingston Schoharie Cayuga Madison Schuyler Chautauqua Monroe St. Lawrence Chemung Montgomery Steuben Chenango Niagara Suffolk Clinton Oneida Sullivan Columbia Onondaga Tompkins Cortland Ontario Ulster Delaware Orange Warren Dutchess Orleans Wayne Essex Oswego Westchester Franklin Otsego Wyoming Fulton Putnam Yates Genesee

The Governor also called on the U.S. Senate to pass the coronavirus relief bill that was passed by the House last night. The bill includes $500 billion for states and $375 billion for locals; Medicaid funding for the most vulnerable; increased SNAP food assistance; 100 percent FEMA federal assistance; funding for testing; and repeals SALT to help states most affected by COVID-19.

“The numbers have been steadily decreasing and we’re now right about where we were when we started, but we want to make sure we don’t go back to the hell that we’ve gone through,” Governor Cuomo said. “We have a smart phased reopening plan that has been reviewed by experts, and half of the state is in the process of reopening. Now we’re getting a little more nuanced in our analysis and starting to look for economic activities that we can start without crowds and gatherings – in this state we can do that with horse racing tracks and car racing at Watkins Glen and we’re going to do that starting June 1.”

Finally, the Governor confirmed 2,419 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 348,232 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 348,232 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 1,572 34 Allegany 44 0 Broome 413 23 Cattaraugus 65 1 Cayuga 63 2 Chautauqua 48 3 Chemung 134 1 Chenango 115 2 Clinton 91 6 Columbia 338 5 Cortland 34 1 Delaware 68 1 Dutchess 3,527 29 Erie 4,867 85 Essex 32 0 Franklin 18 1 Fulton 148 3 Genesee 178 3 Greene 211 2 Hamilton 5 0 Herkimer 91 4 Jefferson 71 0 Lewis 13 1 Livingston 107 1 Madison 258 2 Monroe 2,192 101 Montgomery 75 3 Nassau 39,033 169 Niagara 770 27 NYC 191,600 1,243 Oneida 751 38 Onondaga 1,469 29 Ontario 139 6 Orange 9,879 54 Orleans 163 16 Oswego 83 3 Otsego 67 0 Putnam 1,127 6 Rensselaer 438 10 Rockland 12,688 51 Saratoga 423 2 Schenectady 613 10 Schoharie 47 0 Schuyler 8 0 Seneca 50 1 St. Lawrence 192 0 Steuben 233 2 Suffolk 37,942 223 Sullivan 1,217 28 Tioga 112 2 Tompkins 138 2 Ulster 1,537 26 Warren 228 0 Washington 218 1 Wayne 92 1 Westchester 32,097 154 Wyoming 78 1 Yates 22 0