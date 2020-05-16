Horse racing tracks statewide and Watkins Glen International Racetrack to open as of June 1, virtually

More signs of the timesPictured, Tioga Downs remains closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, and on June 1, horse racing will be allowed, with no fans. The same was announced for Watkins Glen International Racetrack. (File Photo / Wendy Post)

Posted By: psadvert May 16, 2020

During the state’s COVID-19 pandemic briefing, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced horse racing tracks across the state and Watkins Glen International Racetrack will be allowed to open without fans as of June 1. This includes harness racing at Tioga Downs in Nichols, N.Y.

During the press brief on Saturday, Governor Cuomo noted that the state will issue guidance on how they can safely reopen in the coming week.

Governor Cuomo also announced Westchester and Suffolk Counties are now eligible to resume elective surgeries and ambulatory care. The Governor previously announced that the state will allow elective outpatient treatments to resume in counties and hospitals without significant risk of COVID-19 surge in the near term, and a total of 49 counties can now resume elective surgeries:

 

Albany

Herkimer

Rensselaer

Allegany

Jefferson

Saratoga

Broome

Lewis

Schenectady

Cattaraugus

Livingston

Schoharie

Cayuga

Madison

Schuyler

Chautauqua

Monroe

St. Lawrence

Chemung

Montgomery

Steuben

Chenango

Niagara

Suffolk

Clinton

Oneida

Sullivan

Columbia

Onondaga

Tompkins

Cortland

Ontario

Ulster

Delaware

Orange

Warren

Dutchess

Orleans

Wayne

Essex

Oswego

Westchester

Franklin

Otsego

Wyoming

Fulton

Putnam

Yates

Genesee

 

 

 

The Governor also called on the U.S. Senate to pass the coronavirus relief bill that was passed by the House last night. The bill includes $500 billion for states and $375 billion for locals; Medicaid funding for the most vulnerable; increased SNAP food assistance; 100 percent FEMA federal assistance; funding for testing; and repeals SALT to help states most affected by COVID-19.

 

Governor Cuomo announces horse racing tracks statewide and Watkins Glen International Racetrack will be allowed to open without fans as of June 1. (Darren McGee- Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

“The numbers have been steadily decreasing and we’re now right about where we were when we started, but we want to make sure we don’t go back to the hell that we’ve gone through,” Governor Cuomo said. “We have a smart phased reopening plan that has been reviewed by experts, and half of the state is in the process of reopening. Now we’re getting a little more nuanced in our analysis and starting to look for economic activities that we can start without crowds and gatherings – in this state we can do that with horse racing tracks and car racing at Watkins Glen and we’re going to do that starting June 1.”

 

Finally, the Governor confirmed 2,419 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 348,232 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 348,232 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

1,572

34

Allegany

44

0

Broome

413

23

Cattaraugus

65

1

Cayuga

63

2

Chautauqua

48

3

Chemung

134

1

Chenango

115

2

Clinton

91

6

Columbia

338

5

Cortland

34

1

Delaware

68

1

Dutchess

3,527

29

Erie

4,867

85

Essex

32

0

Franklin

18

1

Fulton

148

3

Genesee

178

3

Greene

211

2

Hamilton

5

0

Herkimer

91

4

Jefferson

71

0

Lewis

13

1

Livingston

107

1

Madison

258

2

Monroe

2,192

101

Montgomery

75

3

Nassau

39,033

169

Niagara

770

27

NYC

191,600

1,243

Oneida

751

38

Onondaga

1,469

29

Ontario

139

6

Orange

9,879

54

Orleans

163

16

Oswego

83

3

Otsego

67

0

Putnam

1,127

6

Rensselaer

438

10

Rockland

12,688

51

Saratoga

423

2

Schenectady

613

10

Schoharie

47

0

Schuyler

8

0

Seneca

50

1

St. Lawrence

192

0

Steuben

233

2

Suffolk

37,942

223

Sullivan

1,217

28

Tioga

112

2

Tompkins

138

2

Ulster

1,537

26

Warren

228

0

Washington

218

1

Wayne

92

1

Westchester

32,097

154

Wyoming

78

1

Yates

22

0
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Horse racing tracks statewide and Watkins Glen International Racetrack to open as of June 1, virtually"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*