Experience Live Harness Racing at the Tioga County Fairgrounds

— New York Sire Stakes Comes to Owego August 8 —

High-speed excitement and family-friendly fun are coming to the historic Tioga County Fairgrounds at noon on Saturday, Aug. 8. Families, neighbors, and racing fans are invited to the grandstands on West Main Street for a memorable day at the track featuring the New York Sire Stakes racing event.

Admission to the grandstand is completely FREE, and FREE parking is available on-site, making it an affordable summer outing for all ages. The first race starts at noon.

Sire Stakes racing is a premier New York State harness racing tradition that celebrates local agriculture and horse breeding. Standardbred horses, bred specifically within New York State, compete in a fast-paced showcase of skill and speed. These young two- and three-year-old horses pull a driver in a lightweight, two-wheeled cart called a sulky.

“It is a thrilling event for children and adults alike to watch these impressive equine athletes compete,” organizers of the fair wrote in a press release.

The racing action is just one part of a full day of community fun. Families can arrive early and enjoy excellent food and local shopping options.

Tasty Local Eats: The 4-H Clover Cafe will be open throughout the day, serving refreshments. For hearty appetites, the Owego Moose Club booth will be on-site serving a hot breakfast for the early crowd, followed by a delicious lunch menu.

The Farmer’s Market: Families can start their morning browsing the local weekly Farmer’s Market, which runs right at the fairgrounds every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering fresh goods and local crafts.

“Gather the family, grab some lunch, shop local goods, and head to the grandstands to cheer on New York’s finest young horses.”

View the full schedule at www.tiogacofair.com.