You Must Be Born Again

[By Pastor Wayne Sibrava, Living Water Baptist Church]

Years ago, when we lived in Texas, my wife and I were at a family gathering on Long Island, where I grew up. During the visit, a family member asked my wife, “Are you one of those born-again Christians?” My wife wisely replied, “Is there another kind of Christian?”

My wife’s comment takes us back to God’s Word and to a very clear and specific truth that Jesus spoke about.

In John 3, before the single greatest verse in the Bible that most, if not all, Christians know, which is John 3:16, Jesus is approached by a religious leader of his day. The religious leader was a Pharisee, one who continually tried to trap Jesus with what He said and did. Interestingly, the Pharisee came to Jesus at night, indicating he was afraid to be seen alone with Jesus. Additionally, he came with a simple statement indicating his curiosity: John 3:2 (NLT) 2 After dark one evening, he came to speak with Jesus. “Rabbi,” he said, “we all know that God has sent you to teach us. Your miraculous signs are evidence that God is with you.”

In this inquisitive statement, he honestly wanted to know who Jesus really was. Jesus profoundly and simply tells him: John 3:3 (NLT) 3 Jesus replied, “I tell you the truth: unless you are born again, you cannot see the Kingdom of God.” Confused, the Pharisee asks what seems to be a very ridiculous question: John 3:4 (NLT) 4 “What do you mean?” exclaimed Nicodemus. “How can an old man go back into his mother’s womb and be born again?” Jesus goes on to explain by answering him this way: John 3:5-6 (NLT) 5 Jesus replied, “I assure you, no one can enter the Kingdom of God without being born of water and the Spirit. 6 Humans can reproduce only human life, but the Holy Spirit gives birth to spiritual life.” By saying these words, Jesus meant that to have eternal life or to go to heaven when one dies, they must not only be born from their mother; they must be born from above by the Holy Spirit, which means they must be born again.

The application is simply this: when a person admits they are a sinner, believes Jesus died on the cross for their sins, and confesses Jesus as their Lord, then and only then the Holy Spirit comes to live in their life, and they become born again. Consider this verse: Ephesians 1:13 (CSB) 13 In him you also were sealed with the promised Holy Spirit when you heard the word of truth, the gospel of your salvation, and when you believed.

My heart’s desire for Owego, the Southern Tier, New York, the United States, and the entire world is that all would come to Jesus and then know for sure that they go to heaven when they die. Years ago, a sweet lady in the church that I pastor, who is now in heaven, would ask us to pray for her family to trust Jesus because eternity is forever. I appeal to you to trust Jesus now.