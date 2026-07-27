LETTER: You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet

I recently saw again Robert DiNiro’s oft-repeated list of complaints about President Trump and the state of the Nation. DeNiro, true to form, is working from a script; in a character, he has mastered. The script is without nuance. The memorized words are delivered, punctuated by his spittle-projected rage, in the hope that his audience will see the intellectual component in “Jake’s” performance. The performance is supposed to obscure the erroneous statements about the current President. And still, he has a following.

Let’s “Analyze This.” It is true, as he states, that nobody in America wants or has voted for new wars. He conveniently neglects the fact that Iran has been at war with us, and the entire Judeo-Christian world, for 47 years. They, and their proxies, have continuously threatened and attacked us since they captured our embassy.

Okay, “Jake,” we could take those punches – but a nuclear-armed Iran is terrifying. Those of you who think Oct. 7 was deserved haven’t seen anything yet if Iran were to go unchecked. Iran has long claimed that Israel was a “One Bomb Solution.”

Bobbie’s got a problem with high fuel prices. We all do, and more so before the current president’s initiatives. He conveniently forgets Biden’s war on fossil fuels, which doubled gas prices and had the knock-on effect of causing a shortage of crude-based fertilizer. Classically, he thinks he is capable of running an entire economy. Without his help, our long-term prospects, for us and future generations are encouraging.

Bobbie, wants the war on the agricultural industry, in the name of a Green Agenda. He does not understand that outsourcing beef production to Brazil and Argentina costs American jobs, increases prices, and puts the quality and safety of our food supply at risk.

He has long proclaimed the socialist mantra of sharing the wealth—from the working class to the entitled—among them those 20 million illegal aliens. Their sudden arrival has led to simple supply and demand inflation of rental costs and house purchase prices of at least 30%, and a reduction in wage rates at the lowest end of the spectrum.

He lays this at the feet of our current president while screaming “affordability.” Biden’s overspending for COVID helped lead to our highest inflation rates (9%) in over 40 years. It also raised the inflation rate by several percentage points, which absolutely destroyed mortgage and home sales affordability.

DeNiro fails to mention Biden’s name even once.

Bobbie. you claim masked thugs are indiscriminately shooting Americans. When you play in “mostly peaceful protests,” which are anything but, and you fail to comply, try to run in a vehicle or try to run down law enforcement – you are attempting to commit “suicide by cop” and you just might succeed. It has been this way for over two centuries.

DeNiro may be good at pretending he is someone else, but in issues like this, he proves he is shallow and not very smart. Or even worse, he thinks we are not smart.

Bobbie, you’re “Not talking to Me.”

Sincerely,

Joseph Shortino

Owego, New York