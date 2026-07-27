League of Women Voters of Broome and Tioga Counties present ‘Save Money, Save Lives, Cover Everyone’ on July 30

Struggling with health insurance premiums? Worried about your coverage? Did family members or friends lose coverage on July 1, 2026? The League of Women Voters of Broome and Tioga Counties and the Poor People’s Campaign of NYS will host an informational meeting on the New York Health Act on July 30, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the First Presbyterian Union Church in Owego.

Community members will have the opportunity to talk with a pediatrician, a family medicine practitioner, and the bill’s author about this pending legislation that would guarantee full, affordable healthcare for all New Yorkers. The New York Health Act would provide every resident of New York State with comprehensive health insurance, including vision, dental, and long-term care, with no copays, deductibles, or out-of-network costs. Rather than paying insurance companies, employers and employees would contribute to the New York Health Trust Fund at rates substantially lower than they currently pay.

According to Dr. Keith Nichols, who will speak at the event, the New York Health Act would be a tremendous and long, long overdue advance for both providers and patients.

“The present system is a grueling and demoralizing obstacle course for providers and a disappointing, punitive, and miserable experience for patients,” he said, and added, “At a recent physician conference, a room full of doctors, young and old alike, burst into vigorous applause after listening to a presentation on the Health Act – and, in my experience, doctors are rarely enthusiastic about anything!”

Susan Beckley, a small business manager, will give a slide presentation that emphasizes the benefits for taxpayers and local governments. Because the New York Health Act would also cover public employees, according to Beckley, the Owego-Apalachin School District could see its employee health benefit costs decrease by $11.19 million from 2025 levels, a savings of over 18% of the district’s total budget. Savings for the Candor School District are estimated at over $4.7 million, nearly 20% of its budget. Tioga County could anticipate yearly savings of $2.72 million on the health benefits for its employees, while providing equivalent or better coverage to municipal employees. In addition, it would save $8.36 million for its portion of Medicaid expenses.

At the July 30 informational meeting, presenters will explain the New York Health Act, how it would be funded, and what it would mean for working people and their families, small businesses, retirees, and taxpayers. Retired Assembly member Richard Gottfried, who authored the New York Health Act, will be available for a virtual Q&A.

Anyone concerned about rising healthcare costs and cuts to benefits is encouraged to attend.