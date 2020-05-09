A grand celebration

Last month we wrote about a resident at Riverview Manor in Owego who was turning 100 on April 24, with a request for cards going out to help Doris Willett celebrate this milestone birthday.

Since that date, the Riverview Nursing Home Activities Director, Debbie Savich, has reported that over 200 cards and drawings from all over the United States were received.

“She loved opening each and every one of them,” said Savich.

In addition, her family created a video of her life for her, and the staff at Riverview played it for Doris. The family was also able to visit through the window and phone from the back porch, and was able to watch her open her gifts.

As a bonus to the event, Pizza from Mario’s was donated for the occasion through a fundraiser established by Sally (Harrington) Yablonsky in honor of her mother, Ruth Harriginton.

Yablonsky’s mother was Broome County’s second COVID death. She passed away on March 24. Since establishing the GoFundMe, “Hugs for RAH RAH RAH,” Yablonsky raised over $13,000 with an original goal set at $2,000.

Yablonsky has used the funds to assist first responders; small businesses affected by the disaster, and to just pay it forward in Ruth’s spirit to make life a little brighter for people like Doris.

“We’re all so grateful for all the support and contributions from the community to make this day a memorable one for her and her family and for our staff,” said Savich.



