Ribbon Cutting to Officiate Hometown Hero Banner Program

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Tioga United Way to celebrate the Hometown Hero Banner Program with an official ribbon cutting. This community initiative honors the service and sacrifice of local military personnel, first responders, and emergency service professionals.

The ceremony will take place on Monday, June 15, at 10 a.m. at the Tioga County Veterans Memorial in the Courthouse Square in Owego.

The ribbon cutting formally unveils and celebrates the first round of Hometown Hero banners, which began appearing on downtown Owego light poles in April 2026. Bob Russell, Director of Tioga United Way, spearheaded the program, which launched in late 2025 through a collaborative effort between Tioga United Way, the Village of Owego, and numerous community partners.

More than 100 banners are expected to be displayed throughout the community, recognizing both past and present members of the military, law enforcement, fire departments, EMS agencies, and other hometown heroes whose service has strengthened and protected the community.

The celebration follows the community’s annual Service of Remembrance held on Memorial Day, May 25, and continues the effort to ensure that local heroes are recognized throughout the year, not just during holidays.

“This community here, you know, Owego, Tioga County in general, is just one of the most outstanding communities that you’re ever going to live in,” said Russell. “Being able to see your family member or yourself up on a banner like that and know that you’re appreciated is really what we’re trying to accomplish,” he added. “We just want everybody to know how thankful we are.”

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce praised the program’s impact on the community.

“As a military wife for more than 25 years, this event holds special meaning for me personally,” said Sabrina Henriques, President and CEO of the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce.

“I understand firsthand the sacrifices made not only by those who serve but also by the families who stand beside them through deployments, long separations, and the uncertainties that come with service,” said Henriques, adding, “The Hometown Hero Banner Program provides a visible and lasting tribute to the men and women who have answered the call to serve, while also recognizing the families and communities that support them.”

“It is an honor to celebrate these heroes and ensure their contributions are remembered and appreciated.”

Community members, elected officials, veterans, first responders, participating families, and supporters are invited to attend the ribbon cutting and recognize the remarkable individuals represented throughout the display.