Tioga County Property Transactions

On July 17, 2026, property located at 539 Broad St., Village of Waverly, from 742 Wyncoop Creek Rd. to Venise Woolfork for $137,500.

On July 17, 2026, property located at 145 Guiles Rd., Tioga, from Mark and Susan Machalek to Christopher and Carrie O’Brien for $425,000.

On July 17, 2026, property located at 386 Hamilton Valley Rd., Town of Barton, from Paul and Amy Estro to Noah and Rebecca Simons for $226,600.

On July 17, 2026, property located at 381 Gary Dr., Town of Owego, from John and Diane Sandtorv to Robert Raymond for $230,000.

On July 17, 2026, property located at 75 McFadden Rd., Town of Owego, from Joseph and Kayla Petriella to Carmin Faljean for $292,100.

On July 20, 2026, property located at Halsey Valley Road, Town of Spencer, from Sherri Beebe to John and Samantha Sweeney for $11,000.

On July 20, 2026, property located at 575 Ithaca Rd., Town of Spencer, from Eric Curren to Ricky Soto for $240,000.

On July 20, 2026, property located at 387 Hamilton Valley Rd., Town of Barton, from Paul Estro to Alyjah and Thoma Casella for $180,412.

On July 20, 2026, property located at 62 Main St., Village of Candor, from Laverne and Dian Smith to APIF – New York LLC for $500,000.

On July 21, 2026, property located at Route 79, Town of Richford, from Community LD LLC to Mickaella Volant for $23,000.

On July 21, 2026, property located at 23 John St., Village of Owego, from Kevin and Eleanor Runyon to Emmalyn Lapier and Luka Kiballa for $148,000.

On July 21, 2026, property located at 1450 Forest Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Victor and Patricia Chaffee to Jason and Samantha Spear for $25,000.

On July 22, 2026, property located at 393 McFadden Rd., Town of Owego, from Marcus and Trista Broughton to Gabreil Avery and Alexandra Hamm for $200,000.

On July 22, 2026, property located at 40 West Glann Rd., Town of Owego, from Michael and Donna Danaher to Joshua and Jacquelyn Carman for $400,000.

On July 22, 2026, property located at 7 Lori Dr., Town of Owego, from Coleen Kelly to Sajanie Brown for $335,000.

On July 23, 2026, property located at 231 Ketchumville Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Adam and Tim Gwardyak to Samuel D., Samuel D. Jr. and Naomi Hostetler for $230,000.

On July 24, 2026, property located at 1283 Ellis Creek Rd., Town of Barton, from Terry Shipman to Joshua Bellis for $5,000.

On July 27, 2026, property located at 3528 Wilson Creek Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Saad Alarfiaoui and Ghita El Kharouf for $65,000.

On July 27, 2026, property located at 178 Vanatta Rd., Town of Barton, from Duane Eccleston to Bradley Zimmer and Valerie Malone for $282,474.