LETTER: Democratic Socialist’s Platform

Before I started writing this essay, I made a list of the platform planks of the Democrat National Socialists of America (DSA). These “planks” the individual floorboards, policy promises, and the “stage,” overall agenda, on which they stand. The planks are intended to fit together to form a cohesive strategy to improve the lives of the voters they hope to win over.

This list of DSA planks immediately started looking like a roadmap to eliminate the established Constitutional structure, transferring all power to a group of “true believers” in the DSA agenda. They promise popular leadership by highly educated zealots, entitled, not by natural, God-given rights, but by scientific collectivism divined in the pressure cooker of higher education, unencumbered by the simplest economic principles.

Useless, highly educated, entitled idiots. Those three terms are not mutually exclusive.

First, I want to emphasize the highly educated and useless terms. Then, I will explain the idiocy of this. The DSA advocates have commonly chosen academic majors or topics that have no value in the real world. Nobody cares about your gender beliefs or that you majored in a subject that was interesting but no one needs.

Because they paid a great deal of money to become highly educated, they are certain they bring inherent value to any conversation, endeavor, or employer. No work experience, no knowledge of history, no practical skill, and no useful talent, and all of a sudden, they discover they are not entitled to anything—their poor decisions haven’t earned them a place at the front of the line.

They are supremely dangerous. Because of choices they have made or a sheer desire for power, the only thing they are capable of creating is chaos. They lust to disassemble our entire government and social order and then reconstruct it, which they are totally incompetent to do, into some vague equitable utopia.

These “cognoscenti,” “espertos” will manage everything. They’re sure we wouldn’t need farmers because everyone knows that groceries and food come from a store or the Uber driver. No one would need to work, as all would receive an equal stipend. Housing would be redistributed equitably as they see fit, with the best going to the management class. Manufacturers would be required to make only necessary quantities of goods. What could go wrong? Think small here, like toilet paper or toothpaste. (These are extreme luxuries in almost all socialist countries.) Notice, there is no mention of who would be producing these things, especially after one generation.

The DSA platform has been implemented dozens of times, with absolutely NO success. It has always led to starvation, poverty, and genocide, while a comfortable leadership class, accountable to no one for their actions, lives in well-fed luxury. In all of history, they have never delivered anything but.

For 250 years, we have had the freedom to improve our own lives based on equality of opportunity. This has led to a people with the highest standard of living in history. This freedom has always been worth fighting for, and many have died to give it to us. Don’t give it away to some slick-talking idiot promising you free everything and equitable retribution against the old order.

Sincerely,

Joe Shortino

Owego, New York