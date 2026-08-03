Local Women Bring Global Women’s Running Organization to Owego

Local Women Bring Global Women's Running Organization to Owego

Posted By: psadvert August 3, 2026

–Women Supporting Women Through Running–

261 Fearless is a global nonprofit organization that empowers women through running and education. They are excited to bring this mission to Owego and the surrounding communities.

The club, led by certified volunteer coaches Amy Pritchard, Melissa Aubel, and Frances Evans, welcomes women ages 18 and older of all backgrounds and fitness levels.

Local Women Bring Global Women's Running Organization to Owego

Volunteer coaches Amy Pritchard, Melissa Aubel, and Frances Evans are inspiring women to become empowered through running and education. The club offers weekly sessions. You can learn more at www.261fearless.org/clubs/261-club-new-york. Photo provided.

“Whether you are new to running or an experienced runner, join us for a supportive, non-competitive experience focused on confidence, connection, and fun,” the club stated in a press release.

The club offers weekly sessions every Wednesday at Hickories Park, located at 359 Hickories Park Rd. in Owego (near Pavilion No. 5), from 6-7 p.m.

The first two sessions are free. Learn more at www.261fearless.org/clubs/261-club-new-york.

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