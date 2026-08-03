Local Women Bring Global Women’s Running Organization to Owego

–Women Supporting Women Through Running–

261 Fearless is a global nonprofit organization that empowers women through running and education. They are excited to bring this mission to Owego and the surrounding communities.

The club, led by certified volunteer coaches Amy Pritchard, Melissa Aubel, and Frances Evans, welcomes women ages 18 and older of all backgrounds and fitness levels.

“Whether you are new to running or an experienced runner, join us for a supportive, non-competitive experience focused on confidence, connection, and fun,” the club stated in a press release.

The club offers weekly sessions every Wednesday at Hickories Park, located at 359 Hickories Park Rd. in Owego (near Pavilion No. 5), from 6-7 p.m.

The first two sessions are free. Learn more at www.261fearless.org/clubs/261-club-new-york.