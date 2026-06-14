Call for Youth Artists

— Wild Beasts: A Youth Art Exhibition Inspired by the Fauvists & Color —

Inspired by the Fauvists of the early 20th century, known for their unabashed vibrant hues and bold brush strokes, young artists are invited to explore the prompt through their own style, medium, and perspective— channeling this modern art movement and creating work inspired by curiosity, imagination, and freedom.

Participants have approximately four weeks to complete their piece for this Tioga Arts Council exhibition. This July, channel your inner, wild artistic beast—creating fearlessly and with sheer, colorful intensity.

Fauvism was the first of the avant-garde movements that flourished in France in the early years of the twentieth century. The Fauve painters were the first to break with Impressionism as well as with older, traditional methods of perception. Their spontaneous, often subjective response to nature was expressed in bold, undisguised brushstrokes and high-keyed, vibrant colors directly from the tube.

Wild Beasts welcomes young artists, as young as they can create, to 18-years-old, to participate in this group art exhibition.

While the canonical Fauvists primarily used paint, participating artists are encouraged to approach their work in whatever way feels most authentic to their practice. Paints, pastels, whatever. Go wild!

Artwork will be delivered with a completed form between the hours of noon and 4 p.m. The exhibition opens on July 3 in the Main Gallery from 5-8 p.m., and then runs until July 25.

If you can frame a piece or add a sawtooth to a wooden frame, that is appreciated. TAC does have standard-sized frames for displaying work in the gallery.

To find out more and to obtain an entry form, contact the Tioga Arts Council at tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com, or call their Front Street location at (607) 687-0785.