‘Turning the Page’

[By Wendy Post]

I haven’t written too many editorials over the years, as the community has filled that gap with letters, comments, ideas, input, and contributions from our readership for The Owego Pennysaver Press. It is truly a community paper.

What started out as a tool to help transition my style of writing from military to civilian ended up in an over 20-year career as an editor for The Owego Pennysaver Press; a fulfilling one, I might add.

People always used to ask me, “How can you work all the time,” and my reply was always this: “When you do what you love, it’s not really work.”

With that said, I have been so blessed to have a community that embraced me, along with all my quirks, and trusted me to help them promote and share the news of everything going on in every corner of the county and beyond.

When I started my journey in Owego, I had already served in the Army as a 71L, 64C, and a Paratrooper, and I was working for the Department of Defense as a civilian following this service. Things took a turn for me in the 1990s, when my writing skills were uncovered, along with my thirst for journalism.

Working for the military in a civilian capacity, I was soon invited to deploy to a variety of military contingencies, as I was already weapons-qualified and had prior experience in the military. That is when my writing took off. Especially my coverage of national and international events, such as Operation Uphold Democracy in Haiti, the Oklahoma City bombing, and my final news coverage of the attacks at the World Trade Center and the news surrounding 9/11. During this time, I also began writing for publications like Rotor Review and several naval magazines. I retired from that position following 9/11.

When the editor position in Owego opened up, allowing for engagement with the community, I graciously accepted it and, initially, worked on several publications in Ithaca, Troy, Pennsylvania, and Owego. In fact, while working as an editor of the Ithaca paper, I was able to partner with a high school student to break a world record for the world’s largest human peace sign, which drew literally thousands to Stewart Park for an aerial photo. We did a similar effort in Owego years later, at the former Beds4Kids location on Elm Street.

At Tioga Downs, I was privileged to cover its build — from shovels in the ground to the load-in of the first gaming table; I was even able to sign the beam.

The same was true down the road, when I provided coverage of the late George Swansbrough and his drag strip and concrete track. I even rode in the pace car with “Crazy George,” as they called him, on the concrete track’s inaugural run. I was at the drag strip when the jet engines started the track’s new building facade on fire.

George, along with his family, treated me like one of their own. We were one big family during that time, and many others embraced me in this same fashion as well. There are too many stories, like these, to publish here.

I was quick, during my tenure, to grab many of the larger stories that I was accustomed to writing in my DoD career, like the American Civic Association shooting, presidential visits, and even high-profile murder trials. In fact, I covered all four of the Cal Harris trials and all three murder trials in the Thomas Rath case.

Working closely alongside police and fire officials, along with prosecutors, I was able to dig into the stories behind the story.

For other stories, community members allowed me into their homes and into their lives to tell their stories. What a gift I received. What great friendships were made. What tales we could tell.

But like every other story, some pages have a new chapter. It is time for me to venture back into the world and see what gifts remain. Sometimes we need to take a step back in life and prepare for our next journey; my time has come.

In true military fashion, it feels difficult to leave the “company” behind, but I trust that The Owego Pennysaver will continue to deliver what you need and will be your source for local news for many years to come. Those who were there before me ensured the same as well.

Lauren Royce, an Oswego College graduate with a journalism degree, will step in as editor effective August 8, and is ready to embrace the community in the same fashion.

In the meantime, I will be focusing for a period of time on my 501C for the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park, a project I started with Adam Weitsman over 20 years ago that came to fruition in 2015. I will also be continuing my magazine work with Mid-Atlantic Horse, a publication that I have been contributing to since the arson fires that took place at the barns at Tioga Downs Casino in 2023.

As for music and events, I can’t say enough. I partnered with the community to host Bike Night and Zombie Fest in Owego; the Strawberry Festival, in which I serve as co-chair, has grown, and it was over the top this year.

This service branched out, and during my tenure, I also had the opportunity to help organize the motorcycle and car shows that at one time took place at Tioga Downs, shows that ended with the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

In Owego, I was able to work with the police and first responders, and we brought Village Appreciation Night to the community.

We have National Night Out coming up on Tuesday, a police and community integration event, and I was tasked with bringing in live music for this event. Things take place on Aug. 4, from 5-9 p.m. at the Tioga County Fairgrounds. Stop by and see me if you’re out and about, and as I turn the page to the next chapter of my life.

After all, it is the community, and all of you, that I was honored to serve.