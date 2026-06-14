New Pastor Welcomed at Allen Memorial Baptist Church

After months of searching, the Allen Memorial Baptist Church in Candor has a new pastor! Pastor Ronnie Wyatt officially began his duties on May 30, 2026.

Pastor Wyatt and his wife, Michele, come to Candor from Syracuse, New York, where he was a church planter/pastor at The Neighborhood Church, which closed in December 2025. The church focused on those in poverty, the homeless and those who were struggling.

During this time, Pastor Wyatt did outreach to the homeless, prostitutes, strip clubs, and those within the Syracuse community who were in need. They also regularly provided a free meal to anyone in need from the Samaritan Center, Oxford Inn, and the Rescue Homeless Mission. They would also fill “blessing bags” with snacks, hygiene items, and personal items out on the street, building relationships with struggling people to remind them that they are not forgotten and that God loves them.

Other outreach by Pastor Wyatt included serving as a mentor/teacher at the JOBS FOR LIFE Program at the Syracuse Rescue Mission.

Prior to coming to Syracuse, Pastor Wyatt and Michele lived in North Carolina, where he pastored churches in Powell’s Point, Elizabeth City and Milton. He has also served as an interim pastor in Oswego, New York.

Pastor Wyatt is also a comedian and entertainer who has traveled all over the country, sharing encouragement by using comedy as a springboard to a life-changing message.

The congregation of the Allen Memorial Baptist Church is pleased and honored to have Pastor Ronnie Wyatt and his wife, Michele in Candor, and looks forward to a new spiritual revival within the church under its new pastor.

Join them on Sunday mornings at 9:45 a.m. at 8 Church St. in Candor.