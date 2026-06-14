A Story of Hope and Friendship

Remember me, Theo? I was born a little different. I have no back feet. I have been trying to find a home that understands my uniqueness. Well, a lady named Lori heard about me and had been trying to find a playmate for her older kitten, who is white and deaf. The older cats want nothing to do with him. I love to play, so I thought, how about we meet each other and see how it goes.

I went to meet Gizmo and was overwhelmed. The house was so big, with so much room to play; I didn’t know where to go first. Gizmo came over to smell me and say “Hello.” “Meow,” he said. I looked at him and knew he was a little different too.

I stayed for a few days to get to know him, and right away, we had a special friendship. He is deaf and I am lacking two back feet. We aren’t disabled, just different from others. We play together and sleep together now.

Gizmo washes my head and takes care of me. I like to rest in my Pumpkin. Gizmo introduced me to Toby, who has also befriended me. I have the purrfect home now with other cats and a family who gave me the time to adjust and get to know their cats.

I love it here, and my new friends. You know who the special person is who brought me here.

Thank her next time you see her. Have a great summer; I know I will.