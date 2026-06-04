Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash identified

[By Wendy Post]

OWEGO, N.Y. — On June 3, 2026, at approximately 3:52 a.m., New York State Police at Owego responded to a crash with injuries at the intersection of State Route 434 and Forest Hill Road in the Town of Owego. Upon arrival, troopers observed a collision between a Ducati motorcycle, driven by 39-year-old Warren O. Loza of Vestal, New York, and an SUV.

Troopers and medical personnel immediately initiated life-saving measures but were unsuccessful; the motorcycle operator was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates that an SUV on Forest Hill Road entered the intersection at State Route 434. The SUV operator did not observe the motorcycle traveling on State Route 434, resulting in the motorcycle striking the side of the SUV.

The SUV operator is cooperating with New York State Police members and was transported to Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City for evaluation and treatment.

The investigation remains ongoing.