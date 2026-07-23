Letter: Power Grabbing

We are witnessing the most brazen, ruthless attempt at a power grab in my lifetime. (And I am old.) We are watching the leftist hierarchy abandon their morals and their knowledge of right and wrong just to regain power.

The latest example of this is the Graham Platner fiasco. When this self-proclaimed NAZI (National Socialist) announced his candidacy against Senator Collins, the hopeful ruling elite rallied around him like the second coming. Who cares if he may be a sexual predator? Elizabeth Warren doesn’t. Her quote says it all: “He is my kind of man.”

When it came time for endorsements, Chuck Schumer gave his, even though Platner is an avowed anti-Semite and Chuck is Jewish. After he slipped in the polls, they became morally enraged. It is hilarious to watch the leftist leadership circle around this wanna-be government leader. It reminds me of Kabuki Puppet Theater.

Seriously, we are witnessing a horrible attempt to grab power. We are being promised everything. Those doing the promising have no experience; they have never built anything. Never had a job, in many cases, or they bring to the table all the expertise of a bartender, a barista, or a business manager whose business had only one customer, MOM. This reminds me of the old Keystone Cops short films.

As a party, the left has deserted its honor and the value of its word. They now appear to be hapless, helpless, and hopeless. They have nothing to promise that is deliverable and want to tear down what took 250 years to build. Why not try more improvements?

If you agree that this is a bad omen and you feel abandoned by your party, please know that you are welcome to join us in our support of our Constitution and our way of life.

Sincerely,

Joe Shortino

Owego, N.Y.