$67,000 Awarded for Tioga’s Seniors: A Fund Built by the Community, for the Community 

The Tioga County Senior Citizens Fund (TCSCF) awarded its first $67,000 in grants as a component fund of the Community Foundation for South Central New York (CFSCNY). Formerly the Tioga County Senior Citizens Foundation, which operated independently for more than 40 years, TCSCF now holds one grant cycle each year to support older adults and community programs across Tioga County.

The inaugural grant recipients are Apalachin Library, Berkshire Library, Candor Free Library, Coburn Free Library, George P. & Susan Platt Cady Library, Spencer Library, Tappan-Spaulding Memorial Library, Waverly Free Library, Catholic Charities Tompkins/Tioga, Tioga Outreach Center, Tioga Opportunities, Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services, Mercy House of the Southern Tier, Candor Emergency Squad, Inc., Newark Valley Community Connections, Rural Health Network of SCNY, Helping Hands Food Pantry, Project Neighbor of Newark Valley, Spencer VanEtten Community Food Cupboard, Tioga County Open Door Mission of Owego, Tioga County Rural Ministry, and the Tioga County Historical Society.

“Our first-year experience has confirmed the decision to place our fund under the umbrella of the Community Foundation and provides assurance that seniors in Tioga County will continue to be supported well into the future,” said Ross McGraw, a TCSCF Advisory Committee member. “I look forward to continuing to be part of that process, and I encourage worthy county organizations to apply.”

Many recipient organizations will use the funds for building improvements, food security, transportation assistance, emergency assistance for seniors, and equipment for first responders. McGraw noted that the Fund prioritizes applicants providing nutritional, health, and transportation support for county seniors, followed by libraries and community organizations that offer seniors cultural opportunities.

The Community Foundation for South Central New York is a nonprofit organization founded in 1997 and headquartered in Binghamton. The Foundation serves donors and nonprofits in five New York counties: Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, and Tioga. Learn more at donorswhocare.org.