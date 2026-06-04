Depot Friday Night Series Returns for Season 21

— Celebrating America’s 250th —

The 21st season of the Depot Friday Night Series kicks off on the first Friday in June and runs every Friday evening through the last Friday in August, bringing 13 nights of music, great food, and wonderful community spirit. Things take place at the Newark Valley Depot Museum, located in the heart of downtown Newark Valley.

A Special Year – America’s 250th Anniversary

2026 marks the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, and the depot is celebrating all summer long! Enjoy special tributes through music, thoughtful essays, and reflections on what democracy means in our daily lives.

A New Tradition Begins

The Depot is proud to unveil its newly installed flagpole beside the Depot Stage Wagon. Thanks to our congressman, the depot now has a U.S. flag that was flown over the Capitol in Washington, DC. Each Friday, at approximately 6:45 p.m., they will raise the flag with a live patriotic performance— often featuring one of our talented local students.

History Comes Alive

Visit the museum’s display highlighting the Declaration of Independence and the contributions of local residents to the Revolutionary War. Local historian Marty Schneider discovered that nearly 40 individuals from our area served in the fight for independence.

June Featured Performances

On June 5, The Tarps (led by Danny Scott)—celebrating their 14th Depot appearance and their 500th concert milestone—will open the series.

On June 12, Donna and the Country Mystics—a vibrant Country Rock band blending heartfelt lyrics with energetic melodies—will take to the Depot Stage.

Head down and enjoy a show by Tom and Marie on June 19, they are returning favorites and bringing classic hits from the 60s and 70s.

On June 26, The Stoutmen will perform a lively mix of rebel songs, drinking tunes, toe-tapping reels, and beautiful Irish ballads.

There is free admission to the events, and the doors open at 5:30 p.m. Performances begin at 6:45 p.m.

All concerts will be held outdoors (weather permitting) on the Depot Stage Wagon. Bring a lawn chair, gather your friends, and join them each week as they celebrate summer, music, and the Semiquincentennial of the Declaration of Independence!

This project is made possible in part by public funds from the NYS Council on the Arts’ Decentralization Program, administered locally by the ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes.