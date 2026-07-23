Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of July 6, 2026 through July 12, 2026 there were 205 calls for service, 11 traffic tickets were issued, and the department responded to four motor vehicle accidents. One mental health hold was reported.

The department also reported the following arrests:

Colton M. Whalen, 18, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor), Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor), and Discharge of a Firearm in the Village (Violation) following an investigation of Assault at Hyde Park Baseball Field. Whalen was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Alex C. Heath, 59, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (Misdemeanor), Refusal to take a Breath Test (Violation), No Lights on Trailer after Dark (Violation), Broken Taillights on Trailer (Violation), and No Corrective Lenses when Required (Violation) following a traffic stop on North Avenue. Heath was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Joseph V. Gunther, 52, Port Crane, N.Y., was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (Misdemeanor), Driving a Motor Vehicle with a Blood Alcohol Level above 0.08% (Misdemeanor), Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), Unlicensed Operator (Violation), and Failed to Keep Right (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on Southside Drive. Gunther was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.